Altron has provided an H125 trading update pointing to a more than doubling of headline EPS from continuing operations and an even larger increase in reported EPS. Having restated comparatives to reflect the move of Altron Document Solutions back to continuing operations, the improving performance of the remaining discontinued operation has become clearer, showing significantly reduced losses year-on-year. We maintain our forecasts pending the H125 results on 4 November.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...