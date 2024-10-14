Microplastic Detection Market worth $6.49 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Microplastic Detection Market by Type (Polyethylene, Polytetrafluoroethylene), technology (Micro-Raman Spectroscopy, Ftir Spectroscopy), Medium (Water, Soil), Size ( < 1mm, 1-3mm), End-Use Industry (Water Treatment, FnB) - Global Forecast to 2029", size is projected to grow from USD 4.76 billion in 2024 to USD 6.49 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The Microplastic Detection market is driven by several key factors, including increasing concern over plastic pollution on ecosystem and human health, advancements in detection techniques, economic incentives, and growth in demand are the global trend towards microplastic detection technologies in industries such as packaging, textiles, food & beverages, and water treatment.

Polyethylene is anticipated to be the fastest-growing Microplastic Detection Market segment, by type, during the forecast period.

Polyethylene, by type, is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the microplastic detection. Polyethylene is one of the most widely produced plastics in the world and finds its application in many types of consumer products like plastic bags, packaging materials, bottles, and household goods. Being used in such vast quantities, polyethylene is now one of the prime contributors to plastic pollution, particularly through microplastics. When polyethylene products break down from UV radiation, mechanical wear or biodegradation forces, they result in small particulate matters that pollute water, soil, and even the atmosphere.

Micro-Raman Spectroscopy is anticipated to be the fastest-growing Microplastic Detection Market segment, by technology, during the forecast period.

Micro-Raman Spectroscopy, by technology, is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the microplastic detection due to its unparalleled sensitivity, specificity, and versatility. It allows for accurate identification of microplastics at the molecular level through minimal sample preparation while identifying different polymer types. With the increasing interest from regulatory and environmental agencies to monitor and control microplastic pollution, the need for reliable detection methods has surged. Another aspect from which micro Raman spectroscopy may benefit is the high spatial resolution enabling the detection of microplastics also in complex matrices such as soils or marine environments.

Water is anticipated to be the fastest-growing Microplastic Detection Market segment, by medium, during the forecast period.

The water segment by medium is expected to be the fastest-growing in the microplastic detection market because of the rising awareness concerning the widespread contamination of water bodies by microplastics and the pressing need to combat it. Microplastics have been found in nearly all types of aquatic environments, including oceans, rivers, lakes, and even groundwater systems, making water one of the most impacted mediums by plastic pollution. This has heightened significant concerns across the world, as water serves the purpose not only of human consumption but also for agriculture, industries, and wildlife habitats. The presence of microplastics in drinking water sources has particularly disturbed governments, health officials in charge, and environmental teams, leading to more investments in technologies that can detect and remove microplastics from the sources of water.

Microplastic size <1mm is anticipated to be the fastest-growing Microplastic Detection Market segment, by size, during the forecast period.

The microplastic particles of less than 1 mm in size is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the microplastic detection technology market due to its pervasive presence, its inability to be easily detected, and increasing environmental and health concerns. Particles at this size range, and particularly for "nano plastics" (<0.1 mm), are more dangerous because they can penetrate deeper into the ecosystems and biological systems. These smaller particles are more likely to pass through the traditional filtration systems, hence more difficult to detect and remove. They can thus be ingested easier by aquatic organisms, be absorbed by plants, and eventually go into the human food chain through drinking water and food consumption.

Water Treatment, by end-use industry, is expected to be the most significant Microplastic Detection Market segment during the forecast period.

The water treatment segment is the fastest-growing end-use industry segment in the Microplastic Detection market due to the rising global concern over water pollution, considering its vital need to ensure clean and safe supplies of water. The presence of microplastics in water bodies has been found to have adverse impacts on aquatic life when consumed by the fish and other organisms leading them into the human food chain. Regulatory bodies and environmental agencies around the world are strengthening water quality regulations, mandating the identification and removal of microplastics from wastewater and drinking water systems. This would require an enormous demand for the advanced detection technologies like spectrometry, microscopy, and filtration systems capable of identifying and filtering out microplastics.

North America is expected to be the second largest region in the global Microplastic Detection Market, by region, during the forecast period.

North America is the second-largest region in the Microplastic Detection market, mainly due to a combination of regulatory, environmental, and technological factors. Heightened awareness in the region about environmental issues has spurred tremendous initiatives toward reduction or control of plastic pollution in marine and freshwater environments. There is an increasing pressure from various regulatory bodies, such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the United States and Environment and Climate Change Canada, for the strict monitoring of microplastics to ensure the safety of the environment as well as that of the public. The regulatory push leads to a demand for advanced detection technologies capable of identifying microplastic particles in various matrices involving water, soil, and air.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the Microplastic Detection Market. include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Bruker (US), PerkinElmer (US), JEOL Ltd. (Japan), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Oxford Instruments (UK), Endress+Hauser Group Services AG (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), METTLER TOLEDO (Switzerland), ZEISS Group (Germany).

