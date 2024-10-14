Fullintel, Llc: The Fullintel Hub AI Edition Brings Powerful PR Tools With a Human Touch

Fullintel Unveils GenAI Enabled Solutions to Eliminate Guesswork in Communications

In a media landscape fraught with risk and uncertainty, Fullintel launches four revolutionary AI-powered features designed to cut through the noise and provide precise insights. Say goodbye to guesswork and embrace strategic decision-making with AI Alerts, AI Overviews, Semantic Search, and the Fullintel GenAI Chatbot.

Fullintel is an award-winning human-curated briefing and analysis company, which is helping to bridge the gap between human workflows, and AI enablement.

"You hear AI experts say this all the time: 'AI needs human supervision', at Fullintel human workflows are at our core, and with the Fullintel Hub AI Edition, we're keeping humans in the loop," said Andrew Koeck, President and Co-Founder of Fullintel. "What we're hearing from our customers and partners is that they want to be able to learn faster and take fewer risks while communicating crucial stories to the media."

Whether airlines overcome accessibility issues, a grocer faces criticism for pricing changes, or an entertainment company planning a merger, knowing more about your audience and capturing critical intelligence about your brand's earned media can make or break a brand's reputation.

For Fullintel's head of product James Rubec, these innovations are about enhancing the gut instincts great communicators already have.

"There's an axiom that if you have to ask whether a joke is too offensive to tell, then you already have your answer, PR efforts need to follow the same idea," said Rubec. "Public relations and effective issues or crisis management is about making great pivots and responding with care, our new tools apply a data layer to professional communicators' well-honed instincts."

Further, Fullintel's investment in AI-driven measurement isn't just about applying an AI brush to existing processes. Fullintel is evaluating AI efforts in line with and with the support of human coding workflows."

Navigate the Age of Risk with Fullintel's Advanced AI-Powered Features

Over the next two quarters, Fullintel will roll out its Hub AI Edition to customers and prospects, offering cutting-edge tools for real-time media monitoring and intelligence:

Phase 1: Launching October 2024

The initial release of the Fullintel Hub AI Edition introduces AI-enhanced search, dynamic filtering, and MattAI, the GenAI enabled Chatbot-transforming how you engage with media intelligence.

PredictiveAI: Stay Ahead of the Curve: Fullintel's PredictiveAI empowers users to anticipate media trends before they peak. Built on years of historical media analysis, PredictiveAI has learned to evaluate key factors-such as media velocity, topic resonance, and audience engagement-to accurately predict the trending potential of emerging stories.

Trend Forecasting : Identify rising trends and emerging conversations to stay proactive.

Learned Insights : Trained on years of media data, PredictiveAI identifies patterns that signal when topics are likely to gain momentum.

Competitive Insights: Get ahead of competitors by reacting to key industry movements before they go mainstream.

AI Topic Library: The next best thing to human curation.AI Powered market intelligence based on topic libraries trained by our expert analysts on highly relevant curated content for the ultimate combination of real-time speed and razor-sharp accuracy.

Monitor Based on Themes: Easily configure AI-powered market intelligence alerts based on specific situational needs, from new C-suite moves to layoffs, expansions, sponsorships, IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, and more.

Real-Time Competitive Alerts: With AI-powered alerts, monitor your portfolio companies or stay updated on the latest market shifts, competitor actions, and industry changes.

Filtered Reporting: Impress the C-suite with your depth of knowledge and quickly build reports with content vetted by any of our 10-plus market intelligence themes.

MattAI Chatbot: Powered by the latest GenAI technology, the Fullintel's MattAI Chatbot redefines media intelligence. Leveraging expert-curated data, the chatbot provides tailored insights filtered through comprehensive media coverage and specific account documents.

Curated Intelligence: Access data curated by Fullintel's expert analysts.

Personalized Interaction: Get answers relevant to your industry and goals.

24/7 Availability: Obtain critical information anytime.

AI Alerts - Stay Informed and Act Fast: Fullintel's AI Alerts deliver critical updates when needed. Each alert includes an AI Overview, highlighting the most vital information from vast datasets. Skip the clicks and dive straight into insights that matter.

AI-Crafted Summaries: Receive concise, AI-generated overviews of essential news and developments, straight to your inbox.

Tailored Notifications: Customize alerts to match your interests and priorities. Filter by topics, sentiment, and PredictiveAI Trending Ratings to stay ahead of emerging trends.

Scheduled Deliveries: Get AI-curated news delivered when it matters most.

AI Overviews: Use our advanced summarization engine learn more faster Stay informed and make strategic decisions with clarity.

Concise Summaries: Quickly access key takeaways without diving into full reports.

On-Demand Summaries: Generate event or topic-specific overviews as needed.

Comprehensive Coverage: Draw insights from a wide range of expertly curated media sources.

User-Friendly Interface: Access summaries directly within the Fullintel Hub, ensuring clarity and ease of use.

