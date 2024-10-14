Pacific Defense, a leading provider of modular open systems approach (MOSA) products and mission solutions, today announced the launch of the SX-923, a side-loading chassis designed for high-performance multi-function processing and alignment with the C5ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS), The Open Group Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, OpenVPX and Standardized A-Kit Vehicle Envelope (SAVE) technical standards. The SX-923 extends Pacific Defense's ComScan chassis portfolio, offering a rugged, high-performance platform ideal for ground and airborne applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241014174964/en/

SX-923 Side-Loading OpenVPX Chassis Pacific Defense (Photo: Business Wire)

Why It Matters

The SX-923 enables a robust SOSA/CMOSS ecosystem, supporting a wide range of configurations with open standard plug-in cards from multiple vendors. With a 9-slot configuration and enhanced processing features, the SX-923 supports secure enclave operations and efficient system integration for Cyber, EW, SIGINT, and Comms applications across diverse platforms. Through its alignment with MOSA, systems built on the SX-923 can replace multiple standalone proprietary units, consolidating functions like communications and computing into a single chassis. This simplifies system architecture and improves SWaP-C (Size, Weight, Power, and Cost) efficiency, offering a future-proof solution for mission-critical operations.

Designed for Rugged, Flexible Operation

The SX-923 features a 9-slot configuration, 100G high-speed flexible backplane topology, and advanced chassis and system management capabilities. Its side-loading design ensures superior reliability by eliminating the need to remove front panels and cables, allowing for faster, more reliable Plug-In Card (PIC) configuration. Built to exceed MIL-810 thermal requirements, the SX-923 provides exceptional ruggedness for a wide range of military and aerospace missions.

"The SX-923 is a truly open architecture chassis aligned to the SOSA and CMOSS technical standards that delivers greater flexibility and thermal performance than similar offerings," said Pedja Mitrovic, Director of Product Management at Pacific Defense. "The side-loading design simplifies integration while increasing reliability and longevity, ensuring it meets the demands of modern mission-critical systems."

Unlocking the Full Potential of Modular Systems

The SX-923 was built with a commitment to open standards, allowing customers to upgrade and expand their systems without replacing entire platforms. By contributing to the development of the SOSA/CMOSS ecosystem, Pacific Defense supports collaboration across the defense industry, unlocking rapid innovation. This approach helps the U.S. military and its allies integrate new technologies more efficiently and cost-effectively to address evolving threats.

Key Features of the SX-923

9-slot configuration supporting SOSA/CMOSS Plug-In Cards (PICs)

supporting SOSA/CMOSS Plug-In Cards (PICs) 100G high-speed flexible backplane topology

topology Side-loading design for improved reliability and ease of maintenance

Advanced system management capabilities for mission-critical operations

for mission-critical operations Built to exceed MIL-810 thermal and ruggedness standards for ground and airborne use

For detailed information about the SX-923, please visit the product page here.

Availability

The SX-923 is available to order now.

About Pacific Defense

Headquartered in El Segundo, California, Pacific Defense is a leader in modular open systems approach (MOSA) solutions development with particular focus on the C5ISR Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS) and The Open Group's Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA Technical Standard. Pacific Defense takes an organic, commercial-minded approach to developing military-use advanced solutions delivering EW, SIGINT, Comms and C2 capabilities to US and International customers. Products are designed from the outset for modern, AI-driven autonomy with CMOSS and SOSA-aligned hardware and software. This technique includes state-of-the-art processing that can readily follow the evolution of commercial technology with complete data sharing across networks and platforms. See more information at https://pacific-defense.com and www.linkedin.com/company/pacific-defense.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241014174964/en/

Contacts:

Pacific Defense Media Contact

For more information contact:

Kent Mader

info@pacific-defense.com