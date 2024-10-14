Yap State Public Service Corp. is seeking bids to supply solar minigrids with battery energy storage systems (BESS), totaling 79 kW, for Yap Island in the Federated States of Micronesia. Applications are open until Jan. 28, 2025. Yap State Public Service Corp. has kicked off a tender for the supply and delivery of interconnected solar minigrids with BESS to Yap Island, Micronesia. The chosen contractor will sign an agreement with the utility company, which is administering the tender, to supply equipment covering two solar minigrid projects on the island. The minigrid systems will have a combined ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...