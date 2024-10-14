UAE WEB3FEST 2024: Discover Tomorrow, Today in the Heart of the Middle East's Web3 Revolution

As the world confronts its most pressing challenges-climate change, energy transitions, and the need for sustainable growth-blockchain technology is stepping up with transformative solutions. Leading this charge is Kyri Fund, a visionary player in green hydrogen, sustainable real estate, and carbon credit innovation, all of which will take center stage at the upcoming UAE WEB3FEST, from October 12th to 17th, 2024.

What is the UAE WEB3FEST?

Co-hosted by Kyri Fund and other global partners, the UAE WEB3FEST is an expansion of the Swiss WEB3FEST series, combining Swiss expertise from Crypto Valley with the dynamism of Dubai's Crypto Oasis. This event provides an indispensable meeting point for startups, investors, and global enterprises, fostering collaboration and unlocking the full potential of Web3 across industries.

Event Overview

Attendees will experience a week of cutting-edge discussions led by some of the brightest minds in the industry, including Yat Siu (Animoca Brands), Pierre Samaties (DFINITY), Reeve Collins (TreasuryX, Tether), Matthew Hingerty (Star Scientific), and Zachary Cefaratti (Draper Associates). The festival highlights the intersection of technology and sustainability, a key focus area driven by Kyri Fund, which is leading the charge in hydrogen technology, sustainable real estate, and carbon credit innovation.

Festival Schedule Highlights

October 12: Future Blockchain Summit Kick-Off Night, co-hosted by Crypto Oasis, BitcoinOS, and Morningstar Ventures.

October 13: Crypto Oasis Members Meetup, offering an intimate networking experience for community members.

October 14: Web3 Investor Circle, designed for investors with a passion for Web3 technologies.

October 14: WEB3TALKS at the Theatre of Digital Arts in Madinat Jumeirah, featuring thought-provoking keynotes and fireside chats, co-hosted by KYRI Fund.

October 15: The Green Block Talks at BEEAH Headquarters, focusing on sustainability in AI and Web3, co-hosted by KYRI Fund.

October 15-16: WEB3 Unconference at Dubai Harbour, featuring workshops, live sessions, and interactive discussions.

October 15: Crypto Oasis Visionaries Soiree, where key visionaries shaping the Crypto Oasis ecosystem will gather.

October 16: D2A2 Roundtable, an in-depth discussion on the evolving virtual asset landscape.

October 16: Denario Investor Dinner, showcasing how Denario is transforming gold and silver investments through tokenization.

October 17: CATCH Forum in Abu Dhabi, co-hosted by the Blockchain Center Abu Dhabi, exploring blockchain adoption in the corporate world.

Join Us

Building on the success of its Swiss editions, UAE WEB3FEST invites participants to be part of shaping the future of Web3. Whether you're deeply embedded in the tech space or just beginning your journey into Web3, this event offers a unique opportunity to connect, learn, and innovate. Curated by Inacta Ventures and Crypto Oasis, and supported by global partners like BitcoinOS, Layer Zero, Dubai Future District Fund, Aeternity Foundation, and DLT Science Foundation, WEB3FEST is the must-attend event of the year.

How to Register

For more information and to register, visit https://web3fest.ch/uae/uae-web3fest-2024/ or lu.ma/web3fest.

Contact:

Inacta Ventures Press Office

Pascal Arnold

pascal.arnold@inactaventures.com

