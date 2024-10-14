Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Größtes Gold-Investment 2024? NexGold Mining - Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
14.10.2024 14:02 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

INNIO Group's Innovative Hydrogen Energy Solution for a RAG Austria Plant Harnesses Summer Sun for Power and Heat in Winter

JENBACH, AUSTRIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2024 / As the first solution of its kind in Europe, INNIO Group's 1 MW-class hydrogen combined heat and power plant will supply RAG Austria AG's industrial plant in Gampern with green electricity and green heat. The plant is powered by green hydrogen produced through electrolysis during the summer and stored in an underground porous reservoir. Located in Rubensdorf near Gampern, the reservoir can hold up to 4.2 GWh of surplus solar power in the form of hydrogen that can be used for an energy-intensive winter.

Dr. Andreas Kunz, INNIO Group's chief technology officer (l) with Markus Mitteregger, CEO of RAG Austria AG (r) at RAG Power Plant

"With our hydrogen energy solution, we are supporting RAG Austria in transforming the energy value chain. Together, we are demonstrating how the decarbonization of communities and industrial sites is possible," said Dr. Andreas Kunz, INNIO Group's chief technology officer.

"With the help of Jenbacher technology, we are able to decouple the generation of renewable energy from its consumption, thus enabling sustainable security of supply all year round," said Markus Mitteregger, CEO of RAG Austria AG.

About INNIO Group

INNIO Group is a leading energy solution and service provider that empowers industries and communities to make sustainable energy work today. With its Jenbacher and Waukesha product brands and its AI-powered myPlant digital platform, INNIO Group offers innovative solutions for the power generation and compression segments that help industries and communities generate and manage energy sustainably while navigating the fast-changing landscape of traditional and green energy sources. INNIO Group is individual in scope, but global in scale. With its flexible, scalable, and resilient energy solutions and services, INNIO Group enables its customers to manage the energy transition along the energy value chain wherever they are in their transition journey.

INNIO Group is headquartered in Jenbach (Austria), with other primary operations in Waukesha (Wisconsin, U.S.) and Welland (Ontario, Canada). Through a service network in more than 100 countries, a team of more than 4,000 experts provides life-cycle support to the more than 57,000 engines that INNIO Group has delivered globally.

INNIO Group's ESG strategy has been recognized and awarded by esteemed rating agencies such as Sustainalytics and EcoVadis. Additionally, the company's near-term climate targets until 2030 have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

For more information, visit INNIO Group's website at innio.com. Follow INNIO Group and its brands on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

INNIO, Jenbacher, Waukesha, and myPlant are trademarks or registered trademarks of the INNIO Group, or one of its subsidiaries, in the European Union, the United States and in other countries. For a list of INNIO Group trademarks, please visit innio.com/trademarks. All other trademarks and company names are the property of their respective owners.

Contact Information

Susanne Reichelt
INNIO Media Relations
susanne.reichelt@innio.com
+43 664 80833 2382

Stefan Pestl
RAG Austria AG
stefan.pestl@rag-austria.at
+43 (0) 50724 5460

SOURCE: INNIO Group

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.