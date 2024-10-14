INNIO Group's Innovative Hydrogen Energy Solution for a RAG Austria Plant Harnesses Summer Sun for Power and Heat in Winter

JENBACH, AUSTRIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2024 / As the first solution of its kind in Europe, INNIO Group's 1 MW-class hydrogen combined heat and power plant will supply RAG Austria AG's industrial plant in Gampern with green electricity and green heat. The plant is powered by green hydrogen produced through electrolysis during the summer and stored in an underground porous reservoir. Located in Rubensdorf near Gampern, the reservoir can hold up to 4.2 GWh of surplus solar power in the form of hydrogen that can be used for an energy-intensive winter.



Dr. Andreas Kunz, INNIO Group's chief technology officer (l) with Markus Mitteregger, CEO of RAG Austria AG (r) at RAG Power Plant

"With our hydrogen energy solution, we are supporting RAG Austria in transforming the energy value chain. Together, we are demonstrating how the decarbonization of communities and industrial sites is possible," said Dr. Andreas Kunz, INNIO Group's chief technology officer.

"With the help of Jenbacher technology, we are able to decouple the generation of renewable energy from its consumption, thus enabling sustainable security of supply all year round," said Markus Mitteregger, CEO of RAG Austria AG.

About INNIO Group

INNIO Group is a leading energy solution and service provider that empowers industries and communities to make sustainable energy work today. With its Jenbacher and Waukesha product brands and its AI-powered myPlant digital platform, INNIO Group offers innovative solutions for the power generation and compression segments that help industries and communities generate and manage energy sustainably while navigating the fast-changing landscape of traditional and green energy sources. INNIO Group is individual in scope, but global in scale. With its flexible, scalable, and resilient energy solutions and services, INNIO Group enables its customers to manage the energy transition along the energy value chain wherever they are in their transition journey.

INNIO Group is headquartered in Jenbach (Austria), with other primary operations in Waukesha (Wisconsin, U.S.) and Welland (Ontario, Canada). Through a service network in more than 100 countries, a team of more than 4,000 experts provides life-cycle support to the more than 57,000 engines that INNIO Group has delivered globally.

INNIO Group's ESG strategy has been recognized and awarded by esteemed rating agencies such as Sustainalytics and EcoVadis. Additionally, the company's near-term climate targets until 2030 have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

For more information, visit INNIO Group's website at innio.com. Follow INNIO Group and its brands on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

INNIO, Jenbacher, Waukesha, and myPlant are trademarks or registered trademarks of the INNIO Group, or one of its subsidiaries, in the European Union, the United States and in other countries. For a list of INNIO Group trademarks, please visit innio.com/trademarks. All other trademarks and company names are the property of their respective owners.

