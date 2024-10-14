San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2024) - aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATYR), a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform, today announced that Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the 17th Annual LD Micro Main Event, which is scheduled to take place October 28 - 30, 2024, in Los Angeles, CA.

Details of the presentation appear below:

Conference: LD Micro Main Event XVII

Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Time: 9:00am PDT

Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles, CA

The three-day event will feature around 150 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors. aTy's presentation will be available to view here. For more information and to request a meeting with management, please contact registration@ldmicro.com.

About aTyr

aTyr is a clinical stage biotechnology company leveraging evolutionary intelligence to translate tRNA synthetase biology into new therapies for fibrosis and inflammation. tRNA synthetases are ancient, essential proteins that have evolved novel domains that regulate diverse pathways extracellularly in humans. aTyr's discovery platform is focused on unlocking hidden therapeutic intervention points by uncovering signaling pathways driven by its proprietary library of domains derived from all 20 tRNA synthetases. aTyr's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a first-in-class biologic immunomodulator in clinical development for the treatment of interstitial lung disease, a group of immune-mediated disorders that can cause inflammation and progressive fibrosis, or scarring, of the lungs. For more information, please visit www.atyrpharma.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

