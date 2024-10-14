nLIGHT launches nfinity and ProcessGUARD at FABTECH 2024 in Orlando, Florida, USA, and EuroBLECH 2024 in Hanover, Germany

nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq: LASR), a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, aerospace, and defense markets, today announces the global launch of two new products: nfinity and ProcessGUARD, designed specifically to support the increasing requirement demands in advanced metal fabrication.

To provide access to superior laser cutting and welding technologies, nLIGHT has developed new products to enhance the quality of cutting for thick metal applications and to improve the accuracy and cost of process monitoring:

n finity delivers fine-tuned and optimized beam characteristics for high power cutting applications, significantly increasing cutting speed and enhancing accuracy for thick metal cutting.

ProcessGUARD integrates nLIGHT Plasmo's innovative process monitoring capability into nLIGHT lasers, eliminating the need for expensive and cumbersome external optics and equipment, while maximizing yield, productivity and uptime.

nLIGHT will be presenting these products in North America at FABTECH, in Orlando, USA, 15 17 October, booth S17171, and in Europe at EuroBLECH in Hanover, Germany, 22 25 October, booth 11-A15.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense applications. Our lasers are changing not only the way things are made but also the things that can be made. Headquartered in Camas, Washington, nLIGHT employs over 900 people with operations in the U.S., China, Finland, Korea, Austria and Italy. For more information, please visit www.nlight.net.

