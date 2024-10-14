Anzeige
Montag, 14.10.2024
Größtes Gold-Investment 2024? NexGold Mining - Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
PR Newswire
14.10.2024 14:06 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ribbon Communications Inc.: Ribbon's JITC and FIPS-Compliant Solutions Enable DISA Voice Modernization Mandate

Seamless transition delivers increased security and capabilities

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that it has been selected as the technology provider for the US Department of Defense Information Services Agency (DISA) Soft Switch Backbone (SSBB) RFP awarded to ValidaTek, Inc. The mission of the SSBB is to provide a global, secure, and resilient mission critical voice communications infrastructure to all branches and agencies of the US Department of Defense.


Ribbon is delivering state of the art voice communication infrastructure components to help modernize and secure DISA's communications network, reducing cybersecurity vulnerabilities while lowering the cost of operations.

"The defense community is confronting an ever-escalating security threat environment, which legacy phone systems and communications equipment are ill-equipped to address," said Bill Grabner, Ribbon's Vice President, Federal Markets. "With deployments in all four branches of the US military and in major defense organizations across the globe, Ribbon delivers a proven migration path to a modern communications infrastructure which provides updated capabilities and increased security, in line with stringent government mandates and unique deployment needs."

Ribbon is partnering with Tyto Athene to support ValidaTek in this global technology deployment.

About Ribbon
Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from use of Ribbon Communication's products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Investor Contact
+1 (978) 614-8050
ir@rbbn.com

Media Contact
Catherine Berthier
+1 (646) 741-1974
cberthier@rbbn.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633020/Ribbon_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ribbons-jitc-and-fips-compliant-solutions-enable-disa-voice-modernization-mandate-302274386.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
