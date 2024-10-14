Eagle Point Software Launches Peak Experience Update to Pinnacle Series

Delivers Future-Proof Foundation, New and Enhanced Features, Modern User Experience

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Point Software, the leader in learning technology solutions for AEC & manufacturing organizations, launched the latest update to its Pinnacle Series platform, known as the "Peak Experience". This update represents a major step forward in delivering an intuitive, future-proof platform with both new features and enhanced functionality, designed to elevate the management, security, and end-user experience of the Pinnacle Series Platform.

"With a refreshed design, the Peak Experience has been developed with the user at the forefront. The platform's updated look and feel are not only visually engaging but also easy to navigate, ensuring that users can access the tools and training they need with minimal effort. Whether it is a manager overseeing project milestones or an individual team member honing their skills, every aspect of the update focuses on providing a more enjoyable and productive user experience," said Amanda Wachendorf, Director of Product Management.

The Peak Experience update introduces a range of powerful enhancements to the Pinnacle Series platform. With a focus on both immediate impact and long-term growth, this release solidifies the Pinnacle Series as a dynamic tool that evolves with the changing demands of the industry. This update ensures the platform is built to support ongoing advancements and adapt to emerging technologies, allowing organizations to remain agile in an ever-evolving landscape.

Commenting on the launch, Steve Biver, COO of Eagle Point Software, said, "The Peak Experience reflects our commitment to innovation and delivering an exceptional user experience. We have created a platform that is not only forward-thinking but also practical and intuitive for today's users. With this update, we are giving our customers the tools they need to succeed well into the future."

The Peak Experience for Pinnacle Series brings powerful new features and enhances existing capabilities, ensuring the platform remains an essential asset for organizations aiming to boost productivity and improve efficiency. This update includes key upgrades across Management, End User Experience, and Security-each carefully designed to offer a more streamlined, engaging, and secure interaction for teams and individual users alike.

The Peak Experience will be available to both new and existing clients on October 22nd.

Pinnacle Series creator Eagle Point Software has helped AEC and manufacturing companies work more efficiently since 1983. Based in Dubuque, Iowa, the Pinnacle Series team is comprised of industry experts who deliver the leading development and productivity platform to more than 500,000 global AEC and manufacturing professionals. Pinnacle Series offers a robust library of on-demand software training content, plus knowledge capture and sharing capabilities that ultimately increase efficiency. www.eaglepoint.com

