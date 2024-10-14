TSINGKE BIOTECH: Tsingke Shines at Cell & Gene Therapy International 2024

BEIJING and BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beijing Tsingke Biotech Co., Ltd. recently concluded a successful exhibition at CGTI2024 in Boston. This premier event attracted over 3,200 global attendees, including professionals from the top 20 biopharma companies. Tsingke showcased its innovative solutions at Booth #210, engaging with researchers to support their cell and gene therapy projects.

Engagement and Feedback

At the exhibition, we had in-depth conversations with several industry decision-makers about cell and gene therapy and how Tsingke can further support scientists in making breakthroughs. Many of our customers are impressed with our self-developed synthetic materials, consumables, bioreagents, and equipment, and appreciate the quality and speed of our customized gene synthesis, oligomer synthesis, and virus packaging services. We are particularly excited about the prospects of collaboration arising from our interactions with various startups and industry leaders and looking forward to enhancing the researcher's study outcomes and patient prognosis.

Product Highlights

Gene Synthesis: Gene synthesis is essential in fields like life science research, biopharmaceuticals, bio-breeding, bio-manufacturing, and DNA storage. Tsingke offers high-quality, efficient, and cost-effective plasmids up to 200kb in length through its intelligent gene synthesis line. Clients can choose from over 160 commercial vectors and receive complimentary codon optimization services to ensure optimal expression of prokaryotic and eukaryotic genes. Each plasmid undergoes thorough NGS and Sanger sequencing for quality assurance. With a quick turnaround of up to 5 days, researchers could obtain the synthesized gene is both fast and easy.

Oligo Synthesis: Tsingke specializes in offering high-quality modified Oligo products suitable for diagnostic purposes, as well as RNA Oligo products designed for nucleic acid raw material applications, synthesized at scales ranging from micrograms to kilograms. These products are widely used in molecular biology, synthetic biology, gene function research, and drug discovery. With ISO 13485 certification from SGS and GMP workshops, Tsingke ensures the purity and reliability of its products. Relying on the advantages of the entire industry chain, Tsingke serves over 1,200 companies in fields such as in vitro diagnostics (IVD), gene editing, and nucleic acid pharmaceuticals, providing customized solutions around the world.

Virus Packaging: Tsingke has established a Biosafety Level 2 (BSL-2, P2) laboratory, providing a solid foundation for the development and production of high-quality viral products. Leveraging the advantages of a full industry chain, Tsingke provides efficient, high-quality one-stop services ranging from sequence design to virus packaging. A variety of specifications and types of viral vectors are available, including Lentivirus (LV), Adenovirus (ADV), and Adeno-associated Virus (AAV). Tsingke strictly adheres to multiple quality control standards, including Sanger sequencing, full-plasmid sequencing, titer detection, and endotoxin testing, ensuring its products feature high safety, high purity, high titer, high activity, and long-term stable gene expression. These attributes meet the diverse needs of researchers in various experiments.

Company Overview

Beijing Tsingke Biotech Co., Ltd. is a pioneering force in the field of DNA/RNA synthesis. Driven by the mission of "Biotech for a Better World," Tsingke is dedicated to innovation and has established an autonomous, full-chain synthesis platform that provides customers with a variety of products and services, including gene synthesis, oligo modification, antibody, proteins, gene regulation, and detection.

The company's R&D facility spans 12,000 square meters and features a state-of-the-art clean production workshop rated at 100,000. Additionally, Tsingke holds over 300 intellectual property rights, and its steadfast commitment to delivering high-quality products and comprehensive services has earned the trust and acclaim of more than 300,000 customers worldwide.

Conclusion

We thank all attendees, partners, and team members for their invaluable contributions to the success of our participation in Cell & Gene Therapy International 2024. We look forward to continuing our mission of advancing biotechnological solutions and supporting the global life sciences community.

For more information about Tsingke and its revolutionary biologics solutions, please visit https://www.tsingke.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2529576/Tsingke_Gene_Synthesis_Intelligent_Production_Line.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tsingke-shines-at-cell--gene-therapy-international-2024-302275088.html