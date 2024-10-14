Kosovo's Ministry of Economy says two new schemes, offering subsidies for solar system installations to households and small- and medium-sized enterprises, have received more than 500 applications combined. Kosovo's Ministry of Economy has released the results of the first phase of a rebate scheme for the installation of PV systems, which has now closed. The ministry said that a funding strand aimed at household consumers has received 445 applications, with 29 beneficiaries announced so far, collectively receiving €45,750 ($50,000). The ministry is still verifying the remaining applications. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...