Montag, 14.10.2024
Größtes Gold-Investment 2024? NexGold Mining - Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
WKN: A2AMHQ | ISIN: IS0000026961 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
14.10.2024 14:46 Uhr
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Iceland Seafood International hf. - Bill (ICESEA 24 1204) admitted to trading on October 15, 2024

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                          Iceland Seafood 
                                International  
                                hf.       
2  Org. no:                          6110881329    
3  LEI                            254900CJS0OI5B8GO
                                668       
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                      ICESEA 24 1204  
5  ISIN code                         IS0000036671   
6  CFI code                          DYZUXR      
7  FISN númer                         ICELAND     
                                SEAFOOD/MMKT  
                                20241204    
8  Bonds/bills:                        Bills      
9  Total issued amount                    1.200.000.000  
10 Total amount previously issued               0        
11 Amount issued at this time                 1.200.000.000  
12 Denomination in CSD                    20.000.000    
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange              Yes       
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                              
15 Amortization type, if other                Bill       
16 Currency                          ISK       
17 Currency, if other                             
18 Issue date                         4.9.2024     
19 First ordinary installment date              4.12.2024    
20 Total number of installments                1        
21 Installment frequency                   n/a       
22 Maturity date                       4.12.2024    
23 Interest rate                       n/a       
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable                    
25 Floating interest rate, if other                      
26 Premium                                   
27 Simple/compound interest                          
28 Simple/compound, if other                          
29 Day count convention                    ACT/360     
30 Day count convention, if other               n/a       
31 Interest from date                             
32 First ordinary coupon date                 n/a       
33 Coupon frequency                      n/a       
34 Total number of coupon payments              n/a       
35 If irregular cash flow, then how              n/a       
36 Dirty price / clean price                 n/a       
37 Clean price quote                     n/a       
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include  n/a       
   accrued interest for days missing until next business           
   day?                                    
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                          No        
40 Name of index                       n/a       
41 Daily index or monthly index                        
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other           n/a       
43 Base index value                      n/a       
44 Index base date                               
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                        No        
46 Put option                         No        
47 Convertible                        No        
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)            n/a       
49 Additional information                   n/a       
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                     Yes       
51 Securities depository                   Nasdaq      
                                verðbréfamiðstöð
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading        October 11, 2024 
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to Trading  October 11, 2024 
54 Date of admission to trading                October 15, 2024 
55 Order book ID                       ICESEA_24_1204  
56 Instrument subtype                     Corporate bonds 
57 Market                           Iceland Cash Bond
                                Trading     
58 List population name                    ICE_CORPORATE_BON
                                DS        
59 Static volatility guards                  No        
60 Dynamic volatility guards                 No        
61 MiFIR identifier                      BOND - Bonds   
62 Bond type                         CRPB - Corporate 
                                Bond
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.