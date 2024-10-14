Anzeige
Montag, 14.10.2024
Größtes Gold-Investment 2024? NexGold Mining - Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
WKN: 555750 | ISIN: DE0005557508 | Ticker-Symbol: DTE
14.10.24
16:17 Uhr
27,500 Euro
+0,360
+1,33 %
Voip-Pal.Com Inc.: VoIP-Pal Voluntarily Withdraws Recently Filed Complaints in Western Texas Against Verizon and T-Mobile to Focus on Stronger Antitrust Path

WACO, Texas, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. ("VoIP-Pal" or the "Company") (OTCQB: VPLM) announces that it has voluntarily withdrawn its two recently filed federal patent litigation complaints in the Western District of Texas against Verizon (Civ. Action No. 6:24-cv-00299-DC) and T-Mobile (Civ. Action No. 6:24-cv-299), without prejudice. The withdrawn cases alleged infringement of two of VoIP-Pal's "Routing, Billing, and Rating" patents: United States Patent Nos. 8,542,815 and 9,179,005. Additionally, the complaint against T-Mobile also alleged infringement of one of VoIP-Pal's continuation patents, U.S. Patent No. 10,218,606 ("the '606 patent").

After a thorough assessment, VoIP-Pal determined that its resources would be better deployed toward more promising monetization strategies rather than pursuing another lengthy and costly patent litigation process. This decision comes despite the company's success in overcoming 36 IPR challenges-a significant achievement, considering the inherent difficulty of prevailing in even a single IPR. While the Company remains confident in the strength of its patents, they continue in their commitment to pursuing a path that provides a more practical and timely resolution.

VoIP-Pal has been engaged in fierce legal patent courts battles for nearly a decade with some of the world's largest tech and telecom companies, including Google, Apple, Facebook, Twitter, Samsung, Amazon, AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Huawei.

However, recognizing the complexities of patent litigation after the 2011 passage of the America Invents Act (AIA), the Inter Partes Review (IPR) process, and the drawn-out nature of patent litigation, VoIP-Pal made the strategic decision to explore a more viable antitrust legal strategy.

The Company initially began exploring antitrust litigation more than two years ago. The issue of bundling cellular and texting services became apparent to VoIP-Pal last November, prompting further analysis. Since then, a team of about ten professionals, including three seasoned litigation attorneys, have been working diligently on preparing the case.

The Company believes this antitrust lawsuit serves as a crucial wake-up call for telecom carriers, urging them to embrace the future of telecommunications now, rather than risk becoming obsolete. As the industry moves toward an IP-based model, where modern digital platforms replace traditional services, resisting the shift to low-cost VoWiFi solutions will only lead to diminishing market share.

By pausing these two recently filed patent lawsuits, VoIP-Pal can dedicate its resources to its antitrust lawsuit and the continued development of cutting-edge technology solutions that address much-needed advancements in Wi-Fi and cellular communication

"The decision to withdraw these patent complaints was not made lightly," said Emil Malak, CEO of VoIP-Pal. "Over the years, we have remained steadfast in our commitment to defending our innovations and monetizing our Wi-Fi calling technology. However, it is equally important to allocate our resources where they have the greatest potential for success. Given the current challenges in the patent litigation landscape, we believe that focusing on the antitrust path offers a far stronger opportunity to achieve the results our shareholders deserve.

Our priority is to ensure that we move forward strategically, concentrating our efforts on antitrust litigation, where we are confident we can address the anticompetitive practices surrounding our Wi-Fi calling technology. While we remain confident in the strength of our patents, we are dedicated to pursuing a more practical and timely resolution. We expect to announce updates in the very near future to provide further clarity on our evolving legal strategies. Patience is a virtue."

About VoIP-Pal.com Inc.
VoIP-Pal.Com, Inc. ("VoIP-Pal") is a publicly traded corporation (OTCQB: VPLM) headquartered in Waco, TX. The Company owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol ("VoIP") technology that it is currently looking to monetize.
Any forecast of future financial performance is a "forward looking statement" under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment. While the Company believes in the circumstances that legal action is needed to monetize its patents, patent litigation involves various risks and uncertainties that could affect its ability to monetize the patents. We recognize that it is impossible to predict the specific outcomes of litigation.

Corporate Website: www.voip-pal.com
IR inquiries: IR@voip-pal.com
IR Contact: Rich Inza (954) 495-4600


GlobeNewswire (Europe)
