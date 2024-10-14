Anzeige
Montag, 14.10.2024
Größtes Gold-Investment 2024? NexGold Mining - Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
WKN: A2QEMU | ISIN: US9675902095 | Ticker-Symbol: ZMX1
Frankfurt
14.10.24
08:20 Uhr
3,540 Euro
+0,480
+15,69 %
ACCESSWIRE
14.10.2024 15:02 Uhr
WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint to Present at the 17th Annual LD Micro Main Event on Wednesday, October 30th at 8:00 a.m. PT

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2024 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the innovative enterprise cyber security and mobile technology provider, will be attending the 17th annual LD Micro Main Event on October 28-30, 2024 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

WidePoint is scheduled to present on Wednesday, October 30th at 8:00 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will also be available for viewing online here. To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email WYY@gateway-grp.com.

This three-day event will feature presentations from the management teams of approximately 150 companies across multiple industries to showcase the next generation of exceptional, innovative companies in the micro-cap space.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity and Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). For more information, visit widepoint.com.

WidePoint Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.
Matt Glover or John Yi
949-574-3860
WYY@gateway-grp.com

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
