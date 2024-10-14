Greenspan & Greenspan Injury Lawyers Relocates to New White Plains Office

WHITE PLAINS, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2024 / Greenspan & Greenspan Injury Lawyers, a leading personal injury law firm focused on helping individuals after accidents, is excited to announce the relocation of its White Plains office to better serve its clients. As of October 15, 2024, the firm will be operating out of their new, conveniently located office at 333 Westchester Ave, Suite S-3301, White Plains, NY 10604. The main entrance is located off of North Street right across from the Westchester Medical Pavilion.









The move from their previous location at 188 East Post Road to the new Westchester Avenue address underscores the firm's commitment to providing enhanced accessibility and comfort to their clients. The new office offers improved facilities, free onsite parking, and is easily accessible from exit 8E off Interstate 287, making it easier for both new and existing clients to visit.

"Our decision to relocate stems from our desire to continue growing and evolving with the needs of our clients," said Mike Greenspan, Managing Partner at Greenspan & Greenspan Injury Lawyers. "Our new location provides a more welcoming environment and better resources for our clients as they navigate their legal matters with us."

Greenspan & Greenspan Injury Lawyers has been serving the White Plains community and surrounding areas since 1959, helping victims of vehicle accidents seek justice and obtain the compensation they deserve. Their experienced team of attorneys is well-versed in handling complex personal injury cases, including car, truck, and motorcycle accidents, as well as pedestrian accidents and other related injury claims. The firm's dedication to delivering results has earned them a reputation as trusted advocates in the personal injury field.

The firm offers free initial consultations to anyone in need of legal assistance. Clients can continue to expect personalized, compassionate legal services designed to help them through the often-challenging process of personal injury claims.

To schedule a consultation or learn more about the firm's services, visit their website at https://www.greenspans-law.com/ or contact the office directly at 914-946-2500.

New Address: Greenspan & Greenspan Injury Lawyers

333 Westchester Ave, Suite S-3301

White Plains, NY 10604

Contact Information

Mike Greenspan

Attorney

mike@greenspans-law.com

(914) 946-2500

