Mirame Fine Art: MÍRAME Fine Art Applauds Jesús Mejía's New Exhibition 'Bitácora Del Sueño Eterno' - a Powerful Reflection on Aging and Alzheimer's in Latin American Art

Jesús Mejía, one of Costa Rica's most compelling contemporary painters known for his thought-provoking exploration of social issues and religious themes, debuts a new body of paintings this autumn.

SAN JOSÉ, COSTA RICA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2024 / His latest series, "Bitácora Del Sueño Eterno" (Diary of the Eternal Dream), will be on view at Casa Jiménez Sancho, Galería de la UNED in Cartago, from 19th October 2024 through February 2025. The exhibition marks a shift in Mejía's subject matter as he turns to personal themes, reflecting on aging and the effects of Alzheimer's disease-a subject deeply resonant for the artist, inspired by his experience with his grandmother's condition.

Jesus Mejia, La Cuidadora

Oil on Canvas

This series represents a contemplative examination of caregiving, memory, and the inherent fragility that accompanies growing older. Each piece in the collection reveals moments of Mejía's personal journey, depicting the nuanced interactions between those who care for loved ones and those who depend on them. Mejía brings to the surface intimate yet universal themes that tend to be hidden from view.

"I want viewers to see the scenes, the wrinkles, the light, and the shadows," Mejía says of his series. "The works also explore the concept of transcendence-how we will be remembered and treated as we age. This idea of legacy is a central and powerful theme in my work."

The Caregiver and the Cared-for

Among the notable pieces in the show is The Caregiver 2, a large-scale oil painting that presents a family member assisting an elder with tenderness and restraint. The painting exemplifies Mejía's neo-academic style, incorporating chiaroscuro to elevate an everyday scene into a reflection on the emotional and physical labor intrinsic to caregiving. Through this portrayal, Mejía sheds light on the often-overlooked dynamics and unspoken connection between caregiver and recipient and reflects on the complexities of these relationships.

A Shift in Mejía's Artistic Focus

In this series, Mejía adopts an introspective approach, intentionally avoiding romanticized portrayals of aging. He draws deeply from his grandmother's experiences to inform his exploration of the complexities of growing older, but he also depersonalizes her in his paintings. His signature tenebrist lighting persists, but he softens his palette and distills his compositions, cultivating a deeply intimate atmosphere. This honest examination of vulnerability and emotional weight reveals the broader existential themes that accompany the aging process.

Exhibition Details

"Bitácora Del Sueño Eterno" opens on Saturday, 19 October 2024, at 3 p.m., with all visitors welcome. The exhibition will remain on view through February 2025. Supported by MÍRAME Fine Art, the exhibition presents a rare chance to explore and acquire Mejía's latest works, which confront themes of aging, memory, and caregiving. It offers an intimate perspective within the broader context of contemporary Costa Rican art, allowing audiences to experience Mejía's work on a meaningful and universal level.

Contact Information:

Belinda Seppings

Co-Founder

belinda@miramefineart.com

+447821591397

SOURCE: Mirame Fine Art

View the original press release on newswire.com.