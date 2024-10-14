eschbach Launches Shiftconnector Smart Solutions for AI-Driven Knowledge Harvesting

Join us in Booth 516 at ISPE for a hands-on demonstration of Smart Solutions

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2024 / Global software developer eschbach, the provider of the Shiftconnector® enterprise manufacturing platform for the process industry, announces the launch of Shiftconnector® Smart Solutions. AI-driven, Smart Solutions structures data and isolates important knowledge hidden in Shiftconnector Smart Solutions' everyday information to help identify solutions and solve issues in chemical manufacturing production processes.

Visit Booth #516 for hands-on demonstrations of Shiftconnector Smart Solutions during the ISPE Annual Meeting and Expo from October 13-16 at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

"In an increasingly complex process manufacturing environment, knowledge management is a critical competitive advantage. eschbach created Smart Solutions to give the entire manufacturing team a way to access vital operational information from multiple sources easily," said Andreas Eschbach, Founder and CEO of eschbach. "Combining human skills with an AI-assist results in faster problem-solving and empowers workers to quickly and decisively make better operational decisions."

To further emphasize the importance of digitalization in the pharmaceutical industry, Andreas will lead a discussion at ISPE on October 15 from 4:00 to 4:30 pm entitled: "A Digital Shift in Pharma: " 360° Connectivity - the Key to a Smart Factory.

This presentation will use real-world examples, showing how digitalization can help pharma manufacturing accelerate troubleshooting with AI to improve operational processes and deliver quality improvements:

Attendees will uncover:

• Why pharma manufacturers need to catch up with pharmaceutical R&D

• The Importance of getting the right information to the right people at the right time

• The need to keep humans in the loop for critical decisions impacting product quality and patient safety

Process manufacturers generate overwhelming amounts of structured and unstructured data. Without seamless integration of knowledge management tools into daily operations, crucial insights often remain buried within routine work. This hidden intelligence encompasses process, equipment, and material issues, along with their solutions. Smart Solutions unlocks this information, empowering operators with the knowledge to optimize performance, reduce defects, and minimize downtime.

The advanced Smart Solutions AI module for Shiftconnector® is trained on industry and company data that pertains to the specific language and processes used at a company or production site. By understanding user queries and effectively analyzing both structured and unstructured data, Smart Solutions identifies relevant historical information to provide tailored problem-solving recommendations. Massive datasets are intelligently organized and prioritized based on relevance and user feedback, delivering actionable insights within seconds. More information about the Smart Solutions AI module can be found here: https://youtu.be/5HZXhN7OUQ8.

These suggestions are not meant to replace human expertise and knowledge, but to augment human abilities and provide a starting place to speed up problem resolution. Operators, technicians, engineers, and QC managers can quickly find historical precedents for current problems, as well as what actions were taken and what results were achieved. Based on this information and the smart AI suggestions, they can decide the best course of action. In this way, the AI program acts as an experienced mentor and guide, identifying tacit knowledge amassed by large numbers of employees in different operational roles over many years.

About eschbach and Shiftconnector®

With U.S. offices in Boston, MA, and European headquarters in Bad Sackingen, Germany, eschbach is the global enterprise software solution for plant process management. Shifconnector incorporates AI technology and helps manufacturing teams take charge of operational efficiencies, safety, asset performance, and product quality. eschbach serves process industries and supports Industry 5.0 helping managers, operators, and technicians achieve successful digital transformation. The award-winning solution is trusted worldwide by leading manufacturing companies such as BASF, Roche, and Bayer. For more information, visit www.eschbach.com.

