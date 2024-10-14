Stellantis N.V.: Stellantis Broadens Employee Share Purchase Plan to Nearly Entire Global Workforce

Stellantis Broadens Employee Share Purchase Plan to Nearly Entire Global Workforce

Program builds on the success of first wave launched at the end of 2023 in France and Italy





Opportunity for more than 230,000 employees to become shareholders on preferential terms: 20% discount on the share price and a matching contribution of 100% of the personal amount invested, up to €1,000





Strong incentive for employees to share in the creation of value, supporting Stellantis' ambition to reach an initial threshold of 5% of capital held by its employees





AMSTERDAM, October 14, 2024 - Today, Stellantis launched the second wave of 'Shares to Win' in 18 countries, reaching nearly all Stellantis employees worldwide (more than 230,000). Building on the success (22% of eligible employees participated; 4.4 million shares subscribed) of the initial wave of its 'Shares to Win' employee share purchase plan launched in late 2023 in France and Italy, nearly all eligible Stellantis employees can now subscribe to the 'Shares to Win' employee share purchase plan between November 5 and November 14, 2024, up to a total of 14 million shares.

'Shares to Win' gives employees the opportunity to become Stellantis shareholders on preferential terms:

No minimum subscription amount or from one share subscribed (depending on the countries)

(depending on the countries) 20% discount on the reference share price (equal to the average closing price of the Stellantis share on the Milan stock exchange between September 30 and October 25, 2024)

(equal to the average closing price of the Stellantis share on the Milan stock exchange between September 30 and October 25, 2024) A matching contribution of 100% of the personal amount invested, up to a maximum of €1,000*





"We believe that when our colleagues, who work to build the business become shareholders, both our employees and the business thrive," said Xavier Chéreau, Stellantis Chief HR & Transformation Officer. "Our share purchase program helps employees build a greater sense of ownership and belonging and demonstrates Stellantis' commitment to sharing its performance with employees."

Currently, employees hold 1.8%** of Stellantis' capital. The second wave of this incentive program aims to increase this to 5% in the coming years.

Since its creation in early 2021, Stellantis has been committed to involving its employees in the Company's performance as part of the "Care" pillar outlined in its Dare Forward 2030 plan.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world's leading automakers aiming to provide clean, safe and affordable freedom of mobility to all. It's best known for its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Stellantis is executing its Dare Forward 2030, a bold strategic plan that paves the way to achieve the ambitious target of becoming a carbon net zero mobility tech company by 2038, with single-digit percentage compensation of the remaining emissions, while creating added value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com .

