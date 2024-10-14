Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Größtes Gold-Investment 2024? NexGold Mining - Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QL01 | ISIN: NL00150001Q9 | Ticker-Symbol: 8TI
Xetra
14.10.24
16:14 Uhr
12,068 Euro
+0,190
+1,60 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
STELLANTIS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STELLANTIS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,04212,04416:30
12,03412,03816:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.10.2024 14:42 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stellantis N.V.: Stellantis Broadens Employee Share Purchase Plan to Nearly Entire Global Workforce

Stellantis Broadens Employee Share Purchase Plan to Nearly Entire Global Workforce

  • Program builds on the success of first wave launched at the end of 2023 in France and Italy

  • Opportunity for more than 230,000 employees to become shareholders on preferential terms: 20% discount on the share price and a matching contribution of 100% of the personal amount invested, up to €1,000

  • Strong incentive for employees to share in the creation of value, supporting Stellantis' ambition to reach an initial threshold of 5% of capital held by its employees

AMSTERDAM, October 14, 2024 - Today, Stellantis launched the second wave of 'Shares to Win' in 18 countries, reaching nearly all Stellantis employees worldwide (more than 230,000). Building on the success (22% of eligible employees participated; 4.4 million shares subscribed) of the initial wave of its 'Shares to Win' employee share purchase plan launched in late 2023 in France and Italy, nearly all eligible Stellantis employees can now subscribe to the 'Shares to Win' employee share purchase plan between November 5 and November 14, 2024, up to a total of 14 million shares.

'Shares to Win' gives employees the opportunity to become Stellantis shareholders on preferential terms:

  • No minimum subscription amount or from one share subscribed (depending on the countries)
  • 20% discount on the reference share price (equal to the average closing price of the Stellantis share on the Milan stock exchange between September 30 and October 25, 2024)
  • A matching contribution of 100% of the personal amount invested, up to a maximum of €1,000*

"We believe that when our colleagues, who work to build the business become shareholders, both our employees and the business thrive," said Xavier Chéreau, Stellantis Chief HR & Transformation Officer. "Our share purchase program helps employees build a greater sense of ownership and belonging and demonstrates Stellantis' commitment to sharing its performance with employees."

Currently, employees hold 1.8%** of Stellantis' capital. The second wave of this incentive program aims to increase this to 5% in the coming years.

Since its creation in early 2021, Stellantis has been committed to involving its employees in the Company's performance as part of the "Care" pillar outlined in its Dare Forward 2030 plan.

###

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world's leading automakers aiming to provide clean, safe and affordable freedom of mobility to all. It's best known for its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Stellantis is executing its Dare Forward 2030, a bold strategic plan that paves the way to achieve the ambitious target of becoming a carbon net zero mobility tech company by 2038, with single-digit percentage compensation of the remaining emissions, while creating added value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

@StellantisStellantisStellantis Stellantis

For more information, contact:

Fernão SILVEIRA +31 6 43 25 43 41 - fernao.silveira@stellantis.com

communications@stellantis.com
www.stellantis.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.