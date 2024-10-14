Simple, flexible all-in-one device offers far-reaching sound and video for popular video conferencing solutions, BYOD or Neat App Hub mode

GITEX - Neat, the pioneering video technology company, today introduced Neat Board Pro, an elegant, all-in-one video collaboration device that delivers exceptional video and audio quality to ensure fluid and engaging experiences in medium and large meeting spaces. With support for popular video conferencing solutions, BYOD mode or a range of business applications through Neat App Hub, Neat Board Pro delivers flexibility and choice to fit seamlessly into business workflows. Available now, Neat Board Pro continues Neat's commitment to design simple-yet-powerful devices that enhance and elevate collaboration.

Powerful Video and Audio in an All-in-One Touch Screen Device

The successor to Neat's award-winning Neat Board product family, Neat Board Pro is simple to install and use and is ideal for medium and large spaces. Its sleek all-in-one 65-inch design features a far-reaching, wide-angle camera and superior audio, ensuring a more natural and equitable meeting experience.

Neat Board Pro is designed with innovative capabilities to deliver an exceptional meeting experience, including:

Intelligent image processing to detect, enlarge, and follow in-room participants in full close-up, regardless of their position or direction of movement, resulting in more lifelike engagement

A five-microphone end-fire array, five sensor microphones, hardware-accelerated audio processing with audio localization, echo cancellation, noise suppression, and dereverberation to hear people's voices clearly and understandably

4K 65" multi-touch LCD screen with exceptional light and color, plus anti-glare and anti-fingerprint coatings for better readability

Neat Active Marker for a more natural annotation experience, including an intuitive tail-end eraser

Includes pioneering technologies like the patented Neat Symmetry and Neat Boundary, as well as Neat Audio, for clearer, more natural, engaging, distraction-free meetings

"Neat has always been committed to solving the challenges of the meeting space, and medium to large size rooms can be particularly complex. Neat Board Pro delivers the exceptional video and audio quality needed to support larger spaces, while maintaining the simplicity Neat is known for. With the ability to use it for videoconferencing, BYOD, or for a range of business applications through Neat App Hub, it delivers the flexibility our customers need," said Norma Løvhaugen, VP of Product Strategy and Design.

Easy to Deploy and Use

As an all-in-one device, Neat Board Pro is easy to deploy, with all the essentials to get up and running quickly included. This can significantly reduce costs, since it doesn't require buying and adding multiple add-ons, and saves time by offering simple yet cutting-edge capabilities straight out of the box.

Neat Board Pro easily adapts to a wide range of meeting space needs. It can be used with Neat's innovative adaptive stand or adaptive mount to easily move the screen up or down to support seated or standing presentations and whiteboarding. The adaptive stand can be wheeled from space to space bringing greater accessibility and freedom to meetings. It also features noise-dampening felt panels sourced from 50% recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET), a form of polyester-the same type used in clothing. Alternately, stands used with first-generation Neat Board stands can be easily converted for use with Neat Board Pro with purchase of an optional adapter.

Flexibility to Integrate into Your Workflows

In addition to supporting popular video conferencing solutions, Neat Board Pro can be used in BYOD mode, using a single cable USB-C outlet with power for laptop charging, and the ability to leverage any app on a USB-C-enabled laptop with the device. It is also a natural fit with many of the applications found in Neat App Hub, elevating it beyond being a dedicated video conference device to integrate essential apps into any workflow.

"Neat is known for delivering innovative devices that are easy to use and install, and with Neat Board Pro they are continuing with that commitment. Not only does it offer quality video and audio, but with BYOD and App Hub modes it becomes an even more powerful tool for businesses to incorporate into their workflows," said Craig Durr, Chief Analyst and Founder, The Collab Collective.

Neat Board Pro is now generally available from Neat channel partners and on neat.no at a base price of $7,490. Earlier this year, Neat launched its trade-in program to support customers who want to upgrade their video devices from Neat or other providers. With the release of Neat Board Pro, the company has added Board to this program. Customers may complete this form to request to trade in their first-generation Neat products or a selection of products from other vendors for the latest devices from Neat.

About Neat

Neat brings people together with beautifully simple video collaboration devices and experiences, enabling more natural, equitable, and engaging video meetings. Neat's pioneering portfolio provides superior audio and video quality for Zoom and Microsoft Teams meeting spaces in various sizes and scenarios, uniquely addressing the needs of today's ever-evolving, dynamic workforce. Our Neat Pulse service gives you complete control of your device deployment, premium support care, and extended warranty coverage from anywhere. It also connects you to a range of popular business apps. Neat is based in Oslo and has a passionate team around the globe. Explore more at neat.no.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241014831653/en/

Contacts:

Amy Martin

amy.martin@neat.no

+1-408-391-5194