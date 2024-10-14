OVHcloud, a global cloud player and the European Cloud leader, is taking part in the 2024 Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit opening today in San Jose, California. Following the OCP EMEA Regional Summit 2024 this spring, where OVHcloud released two whitepapers for the broader community to use freely, the Group unveils a new workstream proposal aimed at successfully implementing aluminum heat exchangers in the datacenter, alongside Valeo, a technology provider for mobility. Just on time to support the theme of this year OCP Global Summit "From Ideas to Impact".

Innovation for freedom, open-source as a catalyst

OVHcloud has long been a promoter of innovation with yearly investments in research and development reaching 15% of FY23 turnover. The Group believes that innovation is key to support its broader objectives in offering a trusted and reversible cloud with the best performance-price ratio.

At the heart of these efforts lies Open-Source and the belief that a vibrant ecosystem of actors leads to tangible benefits. With each party being extremely qualified, efficient and profitable in its own area of expertise, Open-Source acts as a catalyst for better and faster innovations. Thanks to its vertically integrated industrial model, OVHcloud is able to quickly scale up these advances. For users, regular contributions to the Open-Source ecosystem means market standard solutions free of any vendor lock-in, participating to operational sovereignty.

Innovative cooling thanks to new aluminum heat exchangers

Many datacenters today rely on copper-based heat exchangers: they are reliable and effective, thanks to their excellent thermal conductivity and resistance to corrosion. However, as sustainability and cost-efficiency become even more critical, aluminum is emerging as a compelling alternative. Through this workstream proposal, OVHcloud, as well as Valeo, aim at advancing aluminum heat exchanger technology in data centers.

The initiative will seek to establish robust guidelines for internal linings, coating and coolants to address corrosion concerns. While ensuring aluminum's viability in the data center ensuring compatibility with existing infrastructure while enhancing performance, reliability and sustainability. Recycling aluminum requires only about 5% of the energy needed for new production1, compared to 15-20% for copper1

Aluminum's lightweight properties will help the material finds its way into modular systems and advanced heat exchanger designs, such as microchannel heat exchangers. Microchannel heat exchangers will also be explored so that they can be integrated through innovative methods. Rigorous testing in real world conditions will validate the durability of the coatings, the effectiveness of the coolants, and the overall thermal management capabilities of aluminum systems. This will result in a comprehensive white paper on the integration process, with presentations at industry summits and updates to relevant guidelines if necessary.

"Following our previous contributions with OCP, we are thrilled to ignite conversations into bringing to the datacenters new aluminum based innovative cooling systems that are energy efficient and sustainable," said Miroslaw Klaba, R&D Director OVHcloud. "OCP will help in driving faster innovation for scalable solutions ultimately facilitating broader adoption of aluminum heat exchangers.

Meet OVHcloud at OCP

For more details, join us during a breakout session at the 2024 OCP Global Summit on October 17th, 1:50pm (210AE) titled Integrating Aluminum Heat Exchangers in Modern Data Centers (Cooling Environments: Liquid Cooling).

1. As per to Mineral Commodity Summaries and Mineral Yearbook

About OVHcloud

OVHcloud is a global cloud player and the leading European cloud provider operating over 450,000 servers within 43 data centers across 4 continents to reach 1,6 million customers in over 140 countries. Spearheading a trusted cloud and pioneering a sustainable cloud with the best performance-price ratio, the Group has been leveraging for over 20 years an integrated model that guarantees total control of its value chain: from the design of its servers to the construction and management of its data centers, including the orchestration of its fiber-optic network. This unique approach enables OVHcloud to independently cover all the uses of its customers so they can seize the benefits of an environmentally conscious model with a frugal use of resources and a carbon footprint reaching the best ratios in the industry. OVHcloud now offers customers the latest-generation solutions combining performance, predictable pricing, and complete data sovereignty to support their unfettered growth.

About Valeo

Valeo is a technology company and innovation partner to all automakers and mobility players worldwide. Valeo leverages its extensive knowledge of thermal systems in automotive to provide innovative cooling solutions that make data centers more reliable, but also reduce their impact on the environment.

Valeo in figures: 22 billion euros in sales in 2023 109 600 employees, 28 countries, 159 plants, 64 research and development centers and 19 distribution platforms at June 30, 2024.

Valeo is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

