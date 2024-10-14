Anzeige
14.10.2024 15:10 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

As of October 15, 2024, the following instruments issued by Morgan Stanley &
Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. 



Short Name     ISIN Code  
BEAR VITB X3 AVA 1 GB00BL05TN71
BULL NEL X5 AVA 3  GB00BQRPPC60
MINI L APPL AVA 31 GB00BVZZ8J16
MINI L BOL AVA 88  GB00BL026Q06
MINI L NVDA AVA 95 GB00BQRMB850
MINI S STNE AVA 8  GB00BQRP7J72



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
