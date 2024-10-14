Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

As of October 15, 2024, the following instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Short Name ISIN Code BEAR VITB X3 AVA 1 GB00BL05TN71 BULL NEL X5 AVA 3 GB00BQRPPC60 MINI L APPL AVA 31 GB00BVZZ8J16 MINI L BOL AVA 88 GB00BL026Q06 MINI L NVDA AVA 95 GB00BQRMB850 MINI S STNE AVA 8 GB00BQRP7J72 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.