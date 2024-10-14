Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ:046890), a leading global innovator of LED products and technology, and its affiliate Seoul Viosys (together "Seoul") announces that the Unified Patent Court ("UPC") has issued a judgment ordering a sales ban, recall and destruction of products infringing Seoul's "No Wire" (WICOP) patent in eight European countries.

According to the October 10, 2024 judgment, Expert e-Commerce, the third largest European online retailer with roughly $14 billion in annual revenue, has been ordered to stop selling infringing products in eight European countries. It was also ordered by the UPC to retrieve and destroy infringing products.

Since the foundation of the UPC, Seoul is the first non-European patent holder to win a judgment in the main patent infringement proceedings. This judgment also set a record for the highest number of countries subject to the UPC's order for injunctions and recall and destruction of infringing products.

In the past, patent infringement decisions were only effective on a country-by-country basis, forcing patent holders to spend significant time and cost in enforcing patents across different European countries. Seoul also confronted LED companies that evaded enforcement by merely changing product names and then continuing to sell infringing products, along with large corporations that knowingly purchased such products.

However, this UPC decision will result in a comprehensive sales ban against infringing products across various European countries, and fully confirm the validity of Seoul's No-Wire patent. As a result, Seoul anticipates swift enforcement against infringers.

Seoul's No Wire technology enables LED miniaturization and improves light extraction efficiency by enhancing light reflection and current spreading. These advantages are essential for high-efficiency LEDs in multiple industries, such as LEDs for mobile phone flash, micro LED displays, automotive headlamps, and high power lighting.

Chung Hoon Lee, Seoul's founder and CEO said, "There may be unfairness in birth but opportunities should be fair in life." He also added, "A culture of respecting patents will motivate young people and small businesses to pursue innovation, ultimately contributing to the development of a better world."

