DRESDEN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) ("Greenidge" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company, today announced preliminary financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2024, including notable updates on the Company's ongoing SG&A expense reduction efforts as well as its continued upgrades to its fleet of bitcoin miners.

Preliminary Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results1:

Revenue of $12.4 million

Net loss from continuing operations of $6.6 million

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.4 million

Cryptocurrency mining revenue of $3.3 million

Datacenter hosting revenue of $6.5 million

Power and capacity revenue of $2.6 million

Total bitcoin production of 167 BTC

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights:

During the third quarter of 2024, Greenidge's cryptocurrency mining and datacenter hosting operations produced approximately 167 bitcoin, of which 54 bitcoin were produced by proprietary cryptocurrency mining and 113 bitcoin were produced for datacenter hosting clients. The bitcoin production update by month is as follows:

September 2024: Greenidge produced approximately 54 bitcoin in September, of which 17 bitcoin were produced by Greenidge-owned miners and 36 were produced through our datacenter hosting. Greenidge's hash rate in September was approximately 2.5 EH/s, with 0.8 EH/s from Greenidge-owned miners and 1.7 EH/s from our datacenter hosting.

August 2024: As previously announced, Greenidge produced approximately 55 bitcoin in August, of which 17 bitcoin were produced by Greenidge-owned miners and 38 were produced through our datacenter hosting. Greenidge's hash rate in August was approximately 2.50 EH/s, with 0.8 EH/s from Greenidge-owned miners and 1.7 EH/s from our datacenter hosting.

July 2024: As previously announced, Greenidge produced approximately 58 bitcoin in July, of which 19 bitcoin were produced by Greenidge-owned miners and 39 bitcoin were produced through our datacenter hosting. Greenidge's hash rate in July was approximately 2.37 EH/s, with 0.77 EH/s from Greenidge-owned miners and 1.60 EH/s from our datacenter hosting.

As of September 30, 2024, Greenidge operates a fleet of approximately 29,000 total bitcoin miners for both cryptocurrency mining and datacenter hosting with approximately 3.1 EH/s of total hashrate capacity. Greenidge's operational miner fleet consists of approximately 18,000 miners or 1.8 EH/s of hashrate for datacenter hosting clients and approximately 11,000 miners or 1.3 EH/s of hashrate for its own proprietary cryptocurrency mining.

Greenidge ended the quarter with approximately $11.3 million of cash and digital assets, including 60 bitcoin and approximately $69.5 million of debt.

SG&A Update:

The Company's efforts to reduce SG&A expenses continue to yield results, as total SG&A expenses for the first three quarters of 2024 are $13.6 million versus $22.7 million in the first three quarters of 2023, a savings of $9.1 million, which exceeds the Company's stated $7 million goal at the beginning of the year.

Fleet Upgrade Update:

Over the second half of 2024 and throughout 2025, Greenidge anticipates continuing to gradually upgrade its miner fleet with newer generation miners, in addition to securing additional sites for future development and potentially monetizing certain assets. Through miner purchases made in 2024 to date, which include over 1,000 miners expected to be received and deployed by the end of 2024, Greenidge's expected miner fleet efficiency will improve to approximately 26.5 J/TH from the previously reported efficiency of 28.7 J/TH as of June 30, 2024.

The preliminary financial information presented in this press release is based on Greenidge's current expectations and may be adjusted as a result of, among other things, completion of customary quarterly financial review and audit procedures.

Litigation Update:

The Company currently expects that a hearing will be held in late October in the New York State Supreme Court, Yates County, on its previously disclosed request for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction allowing its Dresden, NY facility to continue operations during the pendency of the Company's Article 78 challenge of the New York Department of Environmental Conservation's denial of its Title V Air Permit renewal application.

Preliminary Financial and Operating Results

The preliminary financial and operating results set forth above for the three months ended September 30, 2024, reflect preliminary estimates with respect to such results based solely on currently available information, which is subject to change. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such preliminary results which are unaudited and constitute forward-looking statements. Greenidge has not completed its standard closing process, including the completion of all of its controls procedures, which could identify adjustments causing the actual results to be different from the expectations presented in this release. These estimates should not be viewed as a substitute for Greenidge's full quarterly financial statements for the three months ended September 30, 2024, which will be prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

About Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) is a vertically integrated power generation company, focusing on cryptocurrency mining, infrastructure development, engineering, procurement, construction management, operations and maintenance of sites.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Amounts denoted in millions Low High Net loss from continuing operations $ 6.9 $ 6.5 Interest expense, net 1.8 1.8 Income tax (gain) (0.1) (0.1) Depreciation 3.4 3.4 EBITDA (loss) from continuing operations (1.8) (1.4) Stock based compensation 0.4 0.4 Loss on sale of assets 0.7 0.7 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) from continuing operations $ (0.7) $ (0.3)

