Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Größtes Gold-Investment 2024? NexGold Mining - Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6F4 | ISIN: FI4000297767 | Ticker-Symbol: 04Q
Tradegate
14.10.24
15:47 Uhr
10,340 Euro
-0,135
-1,29 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
OMX Helsinki 25
OMX Copenhagen 25
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,33510,35515:48
10,34010,34515:47
GlobeNewswire
14.10.2024 15:22 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp

Change of market segment for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp to STO
Leverage Certificate US Extend AE and STO Tracker Certificate US Extend AE
By request of the issuer, as from October 15, 2024, the following instruments
listed on STO Leverage Certificates Extend E will change market segment to STO
Leverage Certificate US Extend AE. 

Instrument                           ISIN

BEAR BLACKROCK X1 NORDNET       SE0021008240

BEAR BLACKROCK X2 NORDNET       SE0021008257

BEAR BLACKROCK X3 NORDNET       SE0021008265

BEAR BLACKROCK X4 NORDNET       SE0021008273

BEAR BLACKROCK X5 NORDNET       SE0021008281

BEAR BLACKROCK X5 NORDNET 1     SE0021617081

BULL BLACKROCK X2 NORDNET       SE0021008208

BULL BLACKROCK X3 NORDNET       SE0021008216

BULL BLACKROCK X4 NORDNET       SE0021008224

BULL BLACKROCK X5 NORDNET       SE0021008232

BULL BLACKROCK X5 NORDNET 1      SE0021615887

BULL NIKOLA X2 NORDNET 4          SE0023105184

BULL NIKOLA X3 NORDNET 6          SE0023105192

BULL NIKOLA X5 NORDNET 5          SE0022742649



By request of the issuer, as from October 15, 2024, the following instruments
listed on STO Tracker Certificates Extend E will change market segment to STO
Tracker Certificate US Extend AE. 

Instrument                           ISIN

TRACKER BLACKROCK NORDNET      SE0021008190



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.