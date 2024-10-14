Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp

Change of market segment for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp to STO Leverage Certificate US Extend AE and STO Tracker Certificate US Extend AE By request of the issuer, as from October 15, 2024, the following instruments listed on STO Leverage Certificates Extend E will change market segment to STO Leverage Certificate US Extend AE. Instrument ISIN BEAR BLACKROCK X1 NORDNET SE0021008240 BEAR BLACKROCK X2 NORDNET SE0021008257 BEAR BLACKROCK X3 NORDNET SE0021008265 BEAR BLACKROCK X4 NORDNET SE0021008273 BEAR BLACKROCK X5 NORDNET SE0021008281 BEAR BLACKROCK X5 NORDNET 1 SE0021617081 BULL BLACKROCK X2 NORDNET SE0021008208 BULL BLACKROCK X3 NORDNET SE0021008216 BULL BLACKROCK X4 NORDNET SE0021008224 BULL BLACKROCK X5 NORDNET SE0021008232 BULL BLACKROCK X5 NORDNET 1 SE0021615887 BULL NIKOLA X2 NORDNET 4 SE0023105184 BULL NIKOLA X3 NORDNET 6 SE0023105192 BULL NIKOLA X5 NORDNET 5 SE0022742649 By request of the issuer, as from October 15, 2024, the following instruments listed on STO Tracker Certificates Extend E will change market segment to STO Tracker Certificate US Extend AE. Instrument ISIN TRACKER BLACKROCK NORDNET SE0021008190 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.