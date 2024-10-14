Anzeige
Agillic A/S: Agillic audited in accordance with ISAE 3000 Type 2, testament to its commitment to security and compliance

Press Release, Copenhagen, 14 October, 2024

Data security is non-negotiable. That is why the Agillic platform has undergone a rigorous independent audit of security practices and ensuring full compliance with GDPR and other regulatory requirements.

Agillic's security measures include strong encryption, continuous monitoring, stringent access controls, risk assessments, penetration tests, and vulnerability scans are performed regularly to stay ahead of potential threats.

The ISAE 3000 Type 2 audit is an important and valuable part of Agillic's ways to conduct business for the many different industries using the platform - not least the finance and public sectors.

Says Allan Sørensen, VP, Service Operations:
"At Agillic, we prioritise our clients' data security and privacy. We are proud to announce that our omnichannel marketing platform has been independently audited by Deloitte in accordance with the international ISAE 3000 Type 2 standard. This audit underscores our unwavering commitment to protecting clients' data and ensuring compliance with the highest standards in information security."

For further information, please contact
Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S
+45 3078 4200
emre.gursoy@agillic.com

About Agillic A/S
Agillic (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC) is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania.
Agillic A/S - Masnedøgade 22 - 2100 Copenhagen - Denmark - www.agillic.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
