Montag, 14.10.2024
Größtes Gold-Investment 2024? NexGold Mining - Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
WKN: 905153 | ISIN: US7034811015 | Ticker-Symbol: PE1
10.10.24
19:10 Uhr
7,450 Euro
-0,150
-1,97 %
Öl/Gas
S&P SmallCap 600
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
14.10.2024 15:26 Uhr
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.: Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2024 / PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will host a conference call on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Participants can access the call by dialing (800) 715-9871 in North America or (646) 307-1963 if International and referencing Conference ID 1337733. The call will also be webcast and can be accessed through a link in the Investors section of the Company's website at investor.patenergy.com. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website for two weeks.

About Patterson-UTI

Patterson-UTI is a leading provider of drilling and completion services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and other select countries, including contract drilling services, integrated well completion services and directional drilling services in the United States, and specialized bit solutions in the United States, Middle East and many other regions around the world. For more information, visit www.patenergy.com.

Contact:

Michael Sabella
Vice President, Investor Relations
(281) 885-7589

Contact Information:

Michael Sabella
Investor Relations
michael.sabella@patenergy.com
2032973732

SOURCE: Patterson-UTI



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
