Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Größtes Gold-Investment 2024? NexGold Mining - Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
14.10.2024 15:26 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Serbian Basketball Club Partizan 3x3 Continues Partnership with Crypto Company Holiverse

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2024 / Holiverse and Partizan

The Metaverse platform Meta Force, which signed a main sponsorship agreement with the serbian basketball team Partizan 3x3 (part of "JSD Partizan," Serbia) in August 2024, announced a rebranding in October. The company will now continue its operations under the new name - Holiverse. Company maintaining all existing partnerships, including the contract with the basketball club.

The rebranding has not affected the terms of the sponsorship agreement with the club. Until the end of the current season, the team will continue to play under the name Partizan Meta Force, and fans will still see the iconic panther on the black-and-white team's uniforms - now as a symbol of the rebranded Holiverse metaverse. Additionally, all planned initiatives will continue as scheduled.

Sports Sponsorship in Trend

3x3 basketball is a relatively young sport. First tested by FIBA in 2007, it has been gaining more attention worldwide with each passing year. Having debuted at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, this format is rapidly growing in popularity, bringing together thousands of players and millions of viewers.

The collaboration between sports teams and leaders of the crypto industry is becoming a noticeable trend in the sports world. Partizan and Holiverse are showing how traditional sports values can be successfully combined with innovative technological solutions, opening new opportunities for sports development in the digital age.

About Holiverse

Holiverse is a decentralized metaverse that combines various technological solutions: a gaming virtual reality, an NFT marketplace, a social network, and a decentralized exchange (DEX). The platform is evolving in line with the Metaverse 2.0 standard, offering users access to cutting-edge technologies, including augmented reality, play-to-earn mechanics, and RWA (Real World Assets).

Contact details:

Dan Michael
press@holiverse.ai

SOURCE: Holiverse



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.