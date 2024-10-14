Serbian Basketball Club Partizan 3x3 Continues Partnership with Crypto Company Holiverse

Holiverse and Partizan

The Metaverse platform Meta Force, which signed a main sponsorship agreement with the serbian basketball team Partizan 3x3 (part of "JSD Partizan," Serbia) in August 2024, announced a rebranding in October. The company will now continue its operations under the new name - Holiverse. Company maintaining all existing partnerships, including the contract with the basketball club.

The rebranding has not affected the terms of the sponsorship agreement with the club. Until the end of the current season, the team will continue to play under the name Partizan Meta Force, and fans will still see the iconic panther on the black-and-white team's uniforms - now as a symbol of the rebranded Holiverse metaverse. Additionally, all planned initiatives will continue as scheduled.

Sports Sponsorship in Trend

3x3 basketball is a relatively young sport. First tested by FIBA in 2007, it has been gaining more attention worldwide with each passing year. Having debuted at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, this format is rapidly growing in popularity, bringing together thousands of players and millions of viewers.

The collaboration between sports teams and leaders of the crypto industry is becoming a noticeable trend in the sports world. Partizan and Holiverse are showing how traditional sports values can be successfully combined with innovative technological solutions, opening new opportunities for sports development in the digital age.

About Holiverse

Holiverse is a decentralized metaverse that combines various technological solutions: a gaming virtual reality, an NFT marketplace, a social network, and a decentralized exchange (DEX). The platform is evolving in line with the Metaverse 2.0 standard, offering users access to cutting-edge technologies, including augmented reality, play-to-earn mechanics, and RWA (Real World Assets).

Contact details:

Dan Michael

press@holiverse.ai

SOURCE: Holiverse

View the original press release on accesswire.com