Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2024) - Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI) ("Golden Matrix" or the "Company"), a developer and licensor of online gaming platforms, systems, and gaming content, has been invited to present at the 17th Annual LD Micro Main Event taking place October 28 - 30, 2024 at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Brian Goodman, Chief Executive Officer of Golden Matrix, will be presenting and meeting one-one-one with investors at the conference.

Event: 17th Annual LD Micro Main Event

Presentation Date: Wednesday, October 30th

Presentation Time: 10:30 a.m. Pacific time (1:30 p.m. Eastern time)

Webcast: Register to watch the live presentation HERE

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas, NV, is an established B2B and B2C gaming technology company operating across multiple international markets. The B2B division of Golden Matrix develops and licenses proprietary gaming platforms for its extensive list of clients, while its B2C division, including Meridianbet, operates regulated online sports betting and gaming sites. For more information, please visit: https://goldenmatrix.com.

About Meridianbet

Founded in 2001, Meridianbet is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and currently operating in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. The Meridianbet Group's successful business model utilizes proprietary technology and scalable systems, allowing it to operate in multiple countries and currencies with an omni-channel approach to markets, including retail, desktop online, and mobile. The Company is part of the Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI). For more information, please visit ir.meridianbet.com

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

The 2024 LD Micro Main Event XVII will run from October 28th to the 30th. This three-day event will feature approximately 150 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

