Infrax Systems, Inc.: Infrax Systems, Inc Dba US Standard Capital Releases New Corporate Marketing Video

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2024 / Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:IFXY) (the "Company") dba US Standard Capital today released a new corporate marketing video featuring its Chief Executive Officer, Jose Pineda, discussing the Company's vision and footage of its new corporate offices along with several of its current real estate projects.

The Company will begin the PCAOB audit for its 2024 fiscal year in the upcoming weeks and continues to move forward with its previously announced acquisition of Cornerstone Rock Development LLC (https://www.cornerstonehtx.com/), a Houston-based residential construction company specializing in home remodeling renovations and new construction. The Company will provide additional updates as it moves forward with additional acquisitions and it plans to become a direct SEC filer.

About Infrax Systems, Inc. / US Standard Capital

Infrax Systems, Inc. is focused on acquiring assets and companies in the real estate sector, including housing development, construction, remodeling, and financing. The Company is currently doing business as US Standard Capital and plans to change its name to US Standard Capital, Inc. in the near future. The Company also provides products and services that address the various challenges faced by Latin American immigrants.

Contact Information:

https://www.usstandardcapital.com/

https://www.jpdevelopersoftexas.com/

https://x.com/infraxinc

https://x.com/jpineda100

https://www.cornerstonehtx.com/

Shareholder/Investor inquiries for Infrax Systems, Inc.:

Infrax Systems, Inc. / US Standard Capital

1- 786-583-6642

infraxsystemsinc@gmail.com

