Laxxon Medical to Present Innovative Oral GLP-1 Agonist with Multi-Compartment Micro-Tablet Form, Aiming to Enhance Patient Compliance for Special Patient Groups, at the 2024 BIO Europe Convention

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2024 / Laxxon Medical, a US-based pharma-technology company pioneering a new generation of advanced oral drug delivery systems, announced today its participation in the 2024 BIO-Europe Convention from November 4-6, 2024 in Stockholm, Sweden.

This year at BIO-Europe, Laxxon Medical is showcasing its LXM.2 asset, a non-invasive, once-a-day 3D printed oral GLP-1 Agonist treatment for weight loss. Laxxon is seeking in-licensing and/or co-development opportunities for LXM.2 at BIO-Europe. Laxxon has designed a streamlined development program for LXM.2.

LXM.2 is an enterically coated oral solid tablet consisting of a GLP-1 receptor agonist combined with a permeation enhancer intended to increase bioavailability. The active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in LXM.2 is approved by the FDA for use in adults and pediatric patients with obesity for weight loss. LXM.2 is additionally eligible for development through the FDA's 505(b)2 pathway.

LXM.2 is designed to provide patients with a once-daily oral medication to replace the daily or weekly injections. LXM.2 is developed as a solid tablet as well as in form of micro tablets (= 1 mm). In its form of the Multi-Compartment Micro Tablets, it addresses particularly the need for special patient groups such as pediatric patients and thus increasing patient compliance. Each component plays a crucial role in increasing the bioavailability of the GLP-1. Key is the production of a stable core harboring permeation enhancers and GLP-1 with stable physical properties, which is only possible through to Laxxon's additive manufacturing technology platform, SPID® (Screen Printed Innovative Drug) Technology.

GLP-1 agonists approved for weight loss are currently only available in injectable formulations. Patients must either inject themselves daily or weekly. These products also must be stored at specific conditions.

The BIO International Convention is the world's largest biotech partnering and education event, attracting 20,000+ biotechnology and pharma leaders for a week of intensive networking to discover new opportunities and partnerships.

About Laxxon Medical

Laxxon Medical is a leading pharma-technology company and global leader of 3D screen printing (3DSP) in the pharmaceutical industry, pioneering a new generation of advanced pharmaceuticals designed to optimize drug delivery and maximize patient success through SPID®-Technology, Laxxon's proprietary 3DSP technology platform. SPID®-Technology unlocks innovative drug delivery advancements paired with fast-tracked market access and extensive IP protection to yield disruptive opportunities in drug development and commercialization.

With SPID®, Laxxon can develop and manufacture advanced versions of new and existing pharmaceutical drugs while extending and adding new patent protection through the technology transfer process. Laxxon can fully utilize the FDA's 505b(2) regulatory pathway in the US and Hybrid applications under article 10(3) of Directive 2001/83/EC in the EUR, which fast tracks product routes to market, and Laxxon's robust and growing IP protects any Company asset until at least 2037.

Laxxon's pipeline includes ongoing working-projects with notable pharma players, biotech companies and research universities, in addition to 13 in-house Advanced Patented Generics products addressing a range of indications, including epilepsy, diabetes, depression, Parkinson's disease, ADHD, Thromboembolism, prostate cancer, among others. Together with its technology provider Exentis, Laxxon's IP is continuously growing and consists of 230 patents and patent applications with more than 5,000 patent claims globally.

Learn more at www.laxxonmedical.com.

For more information, please visit www.laxxonmedical.com or contact:

Klaus Kühne | Chief Operations Officer | klaus.kuehne@laxxonmedical.com

Frances Hoggard | Communications Manager | frances.hoggard@laxxonmedical.com

SOURCE: Laxxon Medical

View the original press release on accesswire.com