Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2024) - D3 Energy Limited (ASX: D3E) (D3 Energy or the Company), a leading helium and natural gas company, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in New York City, taking place on October 21-22, 2024. David Casey, Managing Director and CEO, will be presenting on the Company's recent achievements and outlining future planned activities.

121 Mining Investment New York will host over 30 mining companies and more than 120 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings. Alongside these meetings, the conference will provide expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments.

David Casey, Managing Director and CEO, commented:

"Our participation in the 121 Mining Investment event in New York offers an excellent opportunity to engage directly with investors and highlight the significant progress across our South African helium assets. Recent drilling and testing have reinforced the potential of our helium resources, and we are committed to continuing our methodical exploration and appraisal approach. We look forward to sharing D3 Energy's progress and future plans with investors at the event."

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups, and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings. The series has an expanding global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Dubai, and Singapore, as well as online editions throughout the year.

About D3 Energy Limited

D3 Energy (ASX: D3E) is an Australian-listed company focused on the exploration and development of world-class helium and natural gas assets in South Africa's Free State Province. The Company's flagship project, ER315, holds a 22.4 Bcf 2C contingent helium resource and significant natural gas resources. D3 Energy's strategic position and low-cost operations uniquely position the Company within the growing helium sector, as global demand continues to rise.

For further information please contact:

