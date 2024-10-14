Bisichi Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 14
14 October 2024
Bisichi PLC
("Bisichi" or the "Company")
Director/PDMR Dealing
The Company announces it has been notified that on 10 October 2024, Robin Clement Parish, Non-executive Director, bought 5000 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares").
Following this purchase, Robin Parish is interested in 15,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.14% of the total issued capital. Further detail on this purchase as required in accordance with UK MAR is set out below.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Clement Robin Parish
|2
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Non-executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bisichi PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800RRWN6ZBPW2ZV03
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentIdentification code
|Ordinary shares of £0.10ISIN: GB0001012045
|Nature of the transaction
|Market purchase of Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volumes(s)
|Purchase of 5,000 Ordinary Shares in total @ 123 pence per share
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume: 5,000 Ordinary Shares
Aggregated purchase cost: £6,150
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|10 October 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
For further information, please contact:
Garrett Casey
Director and Secretary
Bisichi PLC
Tel: 020 7415 5000
© 2024 PR Newswire