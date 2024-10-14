Anzeige
Montag, 14.10.2024
Größtes Gold-Investment 2024? NexGold Mining - Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
14.10.2024 16:06 Uhr
Bisichi Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Bisichi Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 14

14 October 2024

Bisichi PLC

("Bisichi" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Dealing

The Company announces it has been notified that on 10 October 2024, Robin Clement Parish, Non-executive Director, bought 5000 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares").

Following this purchase, Robin Parish is interested in 15,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.14% of the total issued capital. Further detail on this purchase as required in accordance with UK MAR is set out below.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameClement Robin Parish
2Reason for notification
a)Position / statusNon-executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBisichi PLC
b)LEI213800RRWN6ZBPW2ZV03
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentIdentification codeOrdinary shares of £0.10ISIN: GB0001012045
Nature of the transactionMarket purchase of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volumes(s)Purchase of 5,000 Ordinary Shares in total @ 123 pence per share
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volume: 5,000 Ordinary Shares
Aggregated purchase cost: £6,150
e)Date of the transaction10 October 2024
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

For further information, please contact:

Garrett Casey

Director and Secretary

Bisichi PLC

Tel: 020 7415 5000


© 2024 PR Newswire
