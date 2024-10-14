Bisichi Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 14

14 October 2024

Bisichi PLC

("Bisichi" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Dealing

The Company announces it has been notified that on 10 October 2024, Robin Clement Parish, Non-executive Director, bought 5000 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares").

Following this purchase, Robin Parish is interested in 15,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.14% of the total issued capital. Further detail on this purchase as required in accordance with UK MAR is set out below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Clement Robin Parish 2 Reason for notification a) Position / status Non-executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Bisichi PLC b) LEI 213800RRWN6ZBPW2ZV03 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentIdentification code Ordinary shares of £0.10ISIN: GB0001012045 Nature of the transaction Market purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Purchase of 5,000 Ordinary Shares in total @ 123 pence per share d) Aggregated information Aggregated Volume: 5,000 Ordinary Shares

Aggregated purchase cost: £6,150 e) Date of the transaction 10 October 2024 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

For further information, please contact:

Garrett Casey

Director and Secretary

Bisichi PLC

Tel: 020 7415 5000