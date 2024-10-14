Anzeige
Größtes Gold-Investment 2024? NexGold Mining - Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
PR Newswire
14.10.2024 16:18 Uhr
EvolutionIQ Expands MedHub: Active medical summarization transforming medical data into a competitive advantage

MedHub provides comprehensive medical synthesis that enables faster, smarter claims handling across lines of insurance

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EvolutionIQ, the market-leading Claims Guidance platform, today announced the expansion of MedHub to all life, health, accident, and casualty lines of insurance. MedHub is the only active medical summarization solution that transforms medical data into a competitive advantage by engaging claims professionals with holistic, tactical insights.

EvolutionIQ

Challenges in Existing Medical Summarization Tools

For every claim, claims handlers spend an average of 12.5 hours reviewing complex medical data from various sources, while managing increasingly overwhelming caseload volume. Claims professionals can spend days trying to decipher the case documents for a single claim, and medically-driven claims are only getting more complex.

Unfortunately, most medical summarization tools meant to ease this challenge rely on passive summary generation and rote risk reviews which, when overused, can erode claim professional proficiency.

EvolutionIQ's MedHub leverages EvolutionIQ's market-leading technology advantages in Claims Guidance and five years of experience putting tactical recommendations directly into the front lines of complex claim handling.

EvolutionIQ's advanced capabilities make medical insights highly interactive for claim professionals. With MedHub's adjuster-in-the-loop structure, the product ensures exceptionally useful summaries, clear claim synthesis, insights, and assessments while building claim handler proficiency.

This approach fosters critical thinking, deepens medical understanding, and leads to more informed decisions.

"MedHub enhances our claims professionals' ability to deeply understand their claimants' medical circumstances, and be a partner on their return to health journey. Using it inside our existing EvolutionIQ environment makes it a seamless expansion of our capabilities to better serve our claimants," said Amanda Staples, Vice President, Head of Group Insurance Claims, Prudential.

The MedHub Solution

MedHub seamlessly ingests, processes, and extracts data from hundreds of records, transforming dense, varied types of raw medical data and documentation into tactical insights. EvolutionIQ's solution enables claims professionals to make faster critical decisions through an adjuster-in-the-loop approach.

Claims professionals using MedHub explore medical timelines, uncover hidden connections, and engage with the raw medical data in a way that fosters true understanding and continues building medical proficiency. MedHub enables users to directly understand the records that generated the medical insights, with EvolutionIQ's Click for Evidence functionality taking users from synthesis to evidence with a click.

Carriers using MedHub benefit from:

Accelerated Reviews: Quickly extract critical information from hundreds of pages of medical records.

Enhanced Expertise: Engage your team with a deeper understanding of medical conditions and their impact on claims.

Exceptional Outcomes: Claims handlers make faster, more informed decisions, leading to improved customer experiences and reduced operational costs.

"The risk with any passive medical summary tool is it invites a copy/paste approach to time savings, and can potentially hurt claims outcomes," said Benjamin Berry, Chief Product Officer at EvolutionIQ. "MedHub is entirely different, actively engaging claims professionals in the medical synthesis itself with access to essential data, context, and a timeline for informed decision-making. MedHub's focus on expert engagement is a pivotal component in EvolutionIQ's vision to become the #1 trusted source of medical insights and analysis in the insurance industry."

With a lightweight design and configurable interface, MedHub can be enabled and operational for any insurance carrier within two weeks, post data onboarding.

About EvolutionIQ

EvolutionIQ pioneered Claims Guidance in 2019. Its explainable AI guides insurance claims professionals to their highest potential impact on claims, including specific Next Best Action guidance. EvolutionIQ improves the claimant experience and delivers better claim outcomes to claimants, carriers and their customers. EvolutionIQ serves the group disability, individual disability and workers' compensation markets worldwide. EvolutionIQ's AI native products have been adopted by 70% of the top 15 U.S. disability carriers and a growing list of workers' compensation carriers. The New York-based company employs almost 200 staff across the United States, Europe and Australia. For more information, visit evolutioniq.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Media Contact
Jason Kapler
Vice President of Marketing
EvolutionIQ
(917) 740-5608
Press@evolutioniq.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1723642/EvolutionIQ_updated_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/evolutioniq-expands-medhub-active-medical-summarization-transforming-medical-data-into-a-competitive-advantage-302275249.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
