Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Größtes Gold-Investment 2024? NexGold Mining - Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N96D | ISIN: SE0011725084 | Ticker-Symbol: S21
Frankfurt
14.10.24
09:16 Uhr
0,002 Euro
0,000
-4,55 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
S2MEDICAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
S2MEDICAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
14.10.2024 16:22 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New last trading day for paid subscription shares (BTA) of S2Medical

At the request of S2Medical, 2024-09-03, the last trading day in S2Medical,
2024-09-03's paid subscription shares will be changed from 2024-10-14 to
2024-10-16. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   S2M BTA B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022757498              
Order Book:   354575                 
Market Segment: First North STO             

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.