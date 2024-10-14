Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Größtes Gold-Investment 2024? NexGold Mining - Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.10.2024 16:24 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Human Appeal Launches first phase of Lebanon aid effort to reach 15 thousand

Emergency aid being delivered to thousands of displaced families in Lebanon amid the ongoing crisis

MANCHESTER, England, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UK humanitarian aid charity Human Appeal announces its latest humanitarian aid effort, in support of Lebanon amid the ongoing emergency gripping the country. This initial humanitarian intervention is designed to address the needs of 15,000 displaced individuals with special emphasis on families to cover multiple types of urgently needed relief aid. This aid effort will be followed by further phases to reach more beneficiaries over the coming weeks.

Human Appeal family food parcel distributions in South Lebanon amidst the ongoing 2024 emergency.

Nearly 1 million civilians are estimated to have been displaced since the current emergency began. As a result, there is an urgent need for food parcels, medical aid, hygiene kits and hot meals. This latest relief effort from Human Appeal is being deployed by the charity's team on the ground in response to this emergency and to provide displaced families who are sheltering in local schools with food, shelter and sanitation. Beginning in Sidon, this aid effort has begun with immediate effect.

The Human Appeal team in Lebanon has begun its relief effort with initial delivery of:

  • 15,000 Food parcels
  • 15,000 Hygiene kits
  • 15,000 Hot meals
  • 6,000 mattresses
  • 6,000 blankets

As the situation develops, Human Appeal will continue to raise emergency funds and deploy further aid to the displaced in Lebanon.

Owais Khan, Deputy CEO of Human Appeal, comments, 'In light of the ongoing suffering in Lebanon with no end in sight, we have declared our latest humanitarian aid effort in the region to provide families with desperately needed relief items. This crisis is having devastating effects on civilians, and swiftly responding with international humanitarian cooperation is vital to protect those who are displaced. We rely on the kind donations of the public, and I ask anyone who can support this emergency relief effort to help thousands of vulnerable families in Lebanon.'

For more information on how to help Human Appeal's emergency Lebanon fund, please visit: https://humanappeal.org.uk/appeals/lebanon-emergency-appeal

About Human Appeal

Human Appeal (registered charity 1154288) is a fully independent British charity and humanitarian NGO based in Manchester, UK. It was established in 1991 and runs targeted aid relief programmes in collaboration with recognised global organisations like the United Nations. Its purpose is to save lives through emergency response and sustainable development programmes, across over 25 countries worldwide.

www.humanappeal.org.uk

For more information please contact The Media Foundry
humanappeal@themediafoundry.com | 020 3011 1023

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2529905/Human_Appeal.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/human-appeal-launches-first-phase-of-lebanon-aid-effort-to-reach-15-thousand-302275254.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.