Icovy Marketing and Chamfr Form Strategic Partnership to Empower Medtech Suppliers
October 14, 2024
Icovy Marketing and Chamfr Form Strategic Partnership to Empower Medtech Suppliers

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2024 / Icovy Marketing, a leading medtech marketing agency, and Chamfr, a marketplace connecting medtech innovators globally with essential components, solutions, and suppliers, announced a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating growth for medical device suppliers by combining their digital marketing expertise, industry relationships, and Chamfr's platform.

This collaboration brings together the strengths of both organizations to offer medtech suppliers enhanced global visibility, stronger brand recognition, and unmatched lead generation. With Icovy's enhanced marketing support, targeted marketing strategies, and Chamfr's established platform with over 30,000 monthly website visits, suppliers are able to connect with engineers more effectively, ensuring they get spec'd in earlier in the development process, positioning them for success from the start.

"Our partnership with Chamfr represents a significant leap forward in how we support medtech suppliers," said Lorenzo Johnson, CEO of Icovy Marketing. "By combining our marketing expertise with Chamfr's innovative platform, we're helping suppliers reach more buyers and accelerating the entire innovation cycle. This collaboration will enable suppliers to get their solutions in front of the right engineers faster and bringing life-changing medical devices to market sooner. Our team's specialized knowledge in medtech marketing strategies will open doors to new opportunities for suppliers and fuel remarkable growth in the industry."

Julie Schulte, CEO of Chamfr, echoed this sentiment: "Our partnership with Icovy reflects Chamfr's ongoing commitment to driving innovation in the medtech space. By harnessing digital tools and industry expertise, we're streamlining the connection between suppliers and engineers, connecting them at their points of need which speeds the product development process. Together, we're not just supporting suppliers-we're enabling them to thrive in an increasingly digital landscape. And at the same time servicing engineers in the way they want to be serviced by providing a B2C-like digital experience in B2B. This furthers our mission of empowering the medtech community to bring life-changing solutions to market faster."

Key benefits of this partnership for medtech suppliers include:

  • Faster Time-to-Market: The partnership enables faster connections between suppliers and engineers-reducing development cycles.

  • Expanded Global Reach: Suppliers will gain exposure to broader markets through both partners strategic digital efforts and extensive network

  • Enhanced Visibility: Joint marketing campaigns will increase awareness among key industry players-making it easier for suppliers to connect with R&D engineers at their point of need.

  • Comprehensive Go-to-Market Strategies: Integrated sales and marketing approaches will help suppliers reduce costs, become more operationally efficient, and provide best-in-class solutions for engineers.

  • Data-Driven Insights: The combined expertise and tools from both companies offer suppliers invaluable analytics to inform better business decisions.

Icovy and Chamfr will launch co-branded initiatives-such as webinars and industry events-to keep medtech suppliers informed about new trends and growth opportunities. Medtech suppliers interested in learning more about how this partnership can benefit their business are encouraged to visit icovy.com/contact-us or explore Chamfr's platform at chamfr.com/contact.

Contact Information

Riley Porter
VP of Partnerships
media@icovy.com

Kathryn Misra
Co-founder & CMO
marketing@chamfr.com
716-574-5859

SOURCE: Icovy Marketing

View the original press release on newswire.com.

