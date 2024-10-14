Integre Trans: Notice from the Bondholders' Trustee

On 11 October 2024, the Vilnius Regional Court adopted a decision by which it decided to open bankruptcy proceedings against UAB Integre Trans (the "Company"). AUDIFINA UAB, as the trustee of the investors of the bond issue of EUR 4 000 000 issued by the Company, ISIN code LT0000407553, (hereinafter referred to as the "Trustee"), hereby informs, that it will continue to represent the bondholders by submitting to the appointed insolvency administrator of the Company the bondholders' claim of EUR 4,000,000, together with accrued interest, within the time limits set, and will carry out any other actions necessary in the Company's insolvency proceedings, including, but not limited to, the organisation of the investors' vote on the key issues of the Company's bankruptcy. AUDIFINA UAB informs that it will publish further information on its website www.audifina.lt and by e-mail, and therefore asks the holders of the Company's bonds who agree to receive the Trustee's information to send their name and contact e-mail address to the Trustee at obligacijos@audifina.lt.