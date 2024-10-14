Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Größtes Gold-Investment 2024? NexGold Mining - Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
14.10.2024 16:46 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Integre Trans: Notice from the Bondholders' Trustee

On 11 October 2024, the Vilnius Regional Court adopted a decision by which it
decided to open bankruptcy proceedings against UAB Integre Trans (the
"Company"). AUDIFINA UAB, as the trustee of the investors of the bond issue of
EUR 4 000 000 issued by the Company, ISIN code LT0000407553, (hereinafter
referred to as the "Trustee"), hereby informs, that it will continue to
represent the bondholders by submitting to the appointed insolvency
administrator of the Company the bondholders' claim of EUR 4,000,000, together
with accrued interest, within the time limits set, and will carry out any other
actions necessary in the Company's insolvency proceedings, including, but not
limited to, the organisation of the investors' vote on the key issues of the
Company's bankruptcy. 

AUDIFINA UAB informs that it will publish further information on its website
www.audifina.lt and by e-mail, and therefore asks the holders of the Company's
bonds who agree to receive the Trustee's information to send their name and
contact e-mail address to the Trustee at obligacijos@audifina.lt.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.