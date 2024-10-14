Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Größtes Gold-Investment 2024? NexGold Mining - Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.10.2024 16:48 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Directorate Change

London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 14

LONDON FINANCE & INVESTMENT GROUP PLC

Directorate Change

London Finance & Investment Group PLC (LSE: LFI, JSE: LNF) is pleased to announce that Christopher Jousse has been appointed as a non-executive director of the Company with immediate effect.

In the course of his business career, Christopher Jousse has had executive and non-executive roles on the boards of companies operating in Africa and Europe, including the UK, and has been involved in a wide range of industries including investment management. Christopher is a non-executive director of Country Bird Holdings (Pty) Limited,

John Maxwell, chairman of the Company's Nominations Committee, said "We welcome Chris to the Board. His business experience will complement the skills and experience of existing board members."

United Kingdon

14 October 2024

The Company confirms there are no further disclosures to be made under rule 6.4.8 of the Listing Rules.

The information contained in this announcement was previously classified as inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. Upon the publication of this announcement, this information is considered to be in the public domain.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

London Finance & Investment Group PLC: 020 3709 8740

(Warwick Marshall/Edward Beale)

Johannesburg Sponsor:

Johannesburg Sponsor:
Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited


© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.