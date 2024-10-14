London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Directorate Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 14

LONDON FINANCE & INVESTMENT GROUP PLC

Directorate Change

London Finance & Investment Group PLC (LSE: LFI, JSE: LNF) is pleased to announce that Christopher Jousse has been appointed as a non-executive director of the Company with immediate effect.

In the course of his business career, Christopher Jousse has had executive and non-executive roles on the boards of companies operating in Africa and Europe, including the UK, and has been involved in a wide range of industries including investment management. Christopher is a non-executive director of Country Bird Holdings (Pty) Limited,

John Maxwell, chairman of the Company's Nominations Committee, said "We welcome Chris to the Board. His business experience will complement the skills and experience of existing board members."

United Kingdon

14 October 2024

The Company confirms there are no further disclosures to be made under rule 6.4.8 of the Listing Rules.

The information contained in this announcement was previously classified as inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. Upon the publication of this announcement, this information is considered to be in the public domain.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Johannesburg Sponsor:

