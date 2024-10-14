Nedgroup Investments, the investment-led, multi-boutique global asset manager with over US$20bn assets under management has announced that it has appointed industry heavyweight, Rob Burdett, to the role of Head of the International Multi-Manager business.

Rob Burdett is widely recognised as an industry luminary, known for his impact on the investment management landscape. Recognised for his valuation mindset and client-centric approach, Rob has been working with exceptional managers and partnering with them for decades. He was most recently head of Columbia Threadneedle Multi-Manager Solutions, a role he exited in April 2024 after 17 years. He has led the multi-manager team since 2007 through the Columbia Threadneedle-acquisition of F&C/BMO Global business, and prior to that Thames River, where he was a Founding Partner.

Commenting on the hire, Tom Caddick, Managing Director of Nedgroup Investments International said: "We are absolutely thrilled Rob Burdett is joining Nedgroup Investments. Rob's client-centric approach has earned him a stellar reputation for prioritising client needs and fostering long-term relationships.

"Rob is no stranger to us at Nedgroup Investments, bringing extensive experience and a strong track-record in investment management and a keen eye for identifying exceptional managers. His expertise aligns seamlessly with our culture of hiring high-calibre investment-led professionals who embody the principles of value investing, founder's mentality and long-term partnership."

The appointment underlines Nedgroup Investments' commitment to their ambitious growth trajectory in Europe, following a slew of high-profile hires over the past 24 months.

Rob Burdett commented: "Joining Nedgroup Investments is an exciting opportunity. The firm's 'founder's mentality' and its investment-led, multi-boutique approach, truly resonates with my own values. Nedgroup's culture of fostering long-term relationships and empowering exceptional fund managers aligns perfectly with my vision of driving performance and innovation. I have ambitious plans for the team and look forward to this new journey."

Nedgroup Investments is a global asset manager with over $20 billion AUM and a 20-year heritage.

