Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 14
FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC (the "Company")
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
The Company announces transactions in ordinary shares of the Company ("Shares") by a person discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR").
The transactions were notified to the Company on 14 October 2024.
The number of Shares acquired and the transaction prices of those Shares is as follows:
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Lucy Costa Duarte
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer
a)
Name
Fidelity Asian Values PLC
b)
LEI
54930094CXNYINSNOQ96
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares
GB0003322319
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s): £5.23045
Volume(s): 3,800
d)
Aggregated information
3,800
£19,875.71
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-10-14
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)