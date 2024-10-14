Anzeige
PR Newswire
14.10.2024 17:00 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 14

FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC (the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company announces transactions in ordinary shares of the Company ("Shares") by a person discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR").

The transactions were notified to the Company on 14 October 2024.

The number of Shares acquired and the transaction prices of those Shares is as follows:

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Lucy Costa Duarte

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer

a)

Name

Fidelity Asian Values PLC

b)

LEI

54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares

GB0003322319

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s): £5.23045

Volume(s): 3,800

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Total Price

3,800

£19,875.71

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-10-14

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)


