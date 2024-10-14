Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 14

FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC (the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company announces transactions in ordinary shares of the Company ("Shares") by a person discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR").

The transactions were notified to the Company on 14 October 2024.

The number of Shares acquired and the transaction prices of those Shares is as follows: