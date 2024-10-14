Anzeige
Montag, 14.10.2024
Größtes Gold-Investment 2024? NexGold Mining - Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
WKN: A0YD8N | ISIN: GG00B4L0PD47 | Ticker-Symbol: B7K1
Berlin
14.10.24
17:00 Uhr
8,318 Euro
+0,096
+1,17 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
14.10.2024 17:06 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Annual Financial Report Availability

Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Annual Financial Report Availability

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 14

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited

Annual Report and Accounts

Following the release by Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (the "Company") on 9 October 2024 of the Company's Full Year Results Announcement for the year ended 30 June 2024, the Company announces that it has published the 2024 Annual Report and Accounts.

The document is available to view on the Company's website and a copy has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Printed copies of the Annual Financial Report are expected to be mailed to shareholders on or around 11 November 2024 together with the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting, in line with shareholder communication preferences.

Enquiries:

Nira Mistry, Company Secretary

+44 (0)7778 354 517


© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.