Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Annual Financial Report Availability

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 14
Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited
Annual Report and Accounts
Following the release by Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (the "Company") on 9 October 2024 of the Company's Full Year Results Announcement for the year ended 30 June 2024, the Company announces that it has published the 2024 Annual Report and Accounts.
The document is available to view on the Company's website and a copy has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Printed copies of the Annual Financial Report are expected to be mailed to shareholders on or around 11 November 2024 together with the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting, in line with shareholder communication preferences.
