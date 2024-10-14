Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Größtes Gold-Investment 2024? NexGold Mining - Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P09K | ISIN: IE00BK9ZQ967 | Ticker-Symbol: 2IS
Tradegate
14.10.24
16:55 Uhr
369,20 Euro
+3,40
+0,93 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
368,70369,9017:20
368,70369,9017:20
ACCESSWIRE
14.10.2024 17:14 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trane Technologies: Innovating for Impact: Thermo King and RTR

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2024 / Trane Technologies
Thermo King EMEA delivers on its pledge to provide customers like RTR Holland fully electric, zero direct emission refrigeration solutions for every segment of the cold chain.

We're innovating for impact by delivering electrified solutions for every segment of the cold chain.

Project At-a-Glance:

The opportunity: Help longtime Thermo King® customer Refrigerated Trailer Rentals Holland (RTR) continue to offer their clients the most efficient and sustainable solutions available in refrigerated transport.

The solution: In partnership with RTR and two of their clients, deploy the first Advancer-eTM unit into their fleet and begin trials of the AxlePower smart-energy generating system for fully electric trailer refrigeration.

Sustainability outcomes:

  • Reduction of up to 10 metric tons?of CO2e per Advancer-e unit per year

  • Significant reduction of noise pollution

  • Annual savings in maintenance and elimination of fuel purchasing

When family-owned Refrigerated Trailer Rentals Holland (RTR) wanted to offer its clients the most sustainable, efficient system for refrigerated transport, they immediately looked to the expanding electric portfolio of longtime temperature-control solutions provider Thermo King®.

"Going full-electric and adding new technology that future-proofs our fleet without compromising on cooling capacity and operational efficiency was something we didn't have to think twice about," said Wilbert de Graaff, owner of RTR. "We want to have the best, most efficient and environmentally friendly products, service and support there is in the market, and make it available for our clients."

In March of 2023, RTR became the first company to adopt the new electric Thermo King Advancer-e refrigeration unit in their fleet. As the pilot operators, RTR client Dailycool, a Netherlands-based company specializing in the transport and logistics services of food products, became the first client to benefit from the engineless technology.

"We knew we need to have the new Advancer-e in our fleet the moment Thermo King introduced it," added Wilbert de Graaff, "and this is just a first step in a longer journey for us."

Adapting to electrified systems

With its fully electric architecture, one Advancer-e unit can reduce a trailer fleet's carbon footprint by up to 10 metric tons of CO2e per year.

Adopting the fully electric unit did require some additional training and investment for RTR and Dailycool. Maintenance of the new battery-powered system is different than the traditional diesel-burning engine.

The availability of charging stations impacts planning for longer routes. And operators must also invest in the necessary infrastructure for recharging on site and consider the full life of the battery, including eventual disposal.

But from an operational standpoint, the only noticeable difference reported by Dailycool drivers was the whisper quiet operations. With an electric refrigeration unit, the system is nearly silent even when fully operational.

A growing portfolio of electrified solutions

Beyond the Advancer-e units, RTR has also deployed trailers using Thermo King's AxlePower smart energy-generating technology, the next step in emission-free systems which can also help reduce re-charging needs.

These industry-leading solutions are part of a broader sustainability strategy. In August 2021, guided by Trane Technologies' bold 2030 Sustainability Commitments, Thermo King pledged to deliver fully electric, zero direct emission refrigeration solutions for every segment of the cold chain in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region by 2023.

With a comprehensive portfolio that includes all-electric E-series refrigeration unit for light commercial vehicles as well as advanced, all-electric transport refrigeration technology for heavy goods vehicles, Thermo King has successfully delivered on its commitment made back in November of 2023.

"As we continue leveraging the power of innovation to transform our industry, I am thrilled to announce this significant milestone in our journey toward a more sustainable world," said Claudio Zanframundo, president, Thermo King EMEA. "Our ability to deliver an all-electric, zero direct emissions solution in every segment of the EMEA cold chain represents another important step in our unwavering commitment to cutting our customers' carbon footprints while reducing global food loss."

Discover more about our sustainable innovation in our 2023 ESG Report.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Trane Technologies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Trane Technologies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/trane-technologies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Trane Technologies



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.