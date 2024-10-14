Solvay S.A.: Participation notification by UBS Group AG

Brussels, October 14, 2024, 17:45 CEST - Regulated information

In line with Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), UBS Group AG recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notifications indicating that they crossed different thresholds. Here is a summary:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total after the transaction October 4, 2024 0.54% 4.72% 5.26% October 7, 2024 / / /

The latest notification, dated October 10, 2024, contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights Downward crossing of the lowest threshold

Notified by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Date on which the threshold is crossed: October 7, 2024

Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% downwards

Denominator: 105,876,416

Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to the total indirect holdings of UBS Group AG in voting rights of Solvay SA, held directly by controlled undertakings falling below 3% on October 7, 2024. This was caused by a reduction in the Trading Book holdings of the aforementioned entities below 5% and therefore being exempt from reporting.

Persons subject to the notification requirement: UBS Group AG (Bahnhofstrasse 45, 8001 Zürich).

Contacts

Media relations Investor relations Peter Boelaert

+32 479 30 91 59



Laetitia Van Minnenbruggen

+32 484 65 30 47



media.relations@solvay.com (mailto:media.relations@solvay.com) Boris Cambon-Lalanne

+32 471 55 37 49



Geoffroy d'Oultremont

+32 478 88 32 96



Vincent Toussaint

+33 6 74 87 85 65



investor.relations@solvay.com (mailto:investor.relations@solvay.com)







About Solvay

Solvay, a pioneering chemical company with a legacy rooted in founder Ernest Solvay's pivotal innovations in the soda ash process, is dedicated to delivering essential solutions globally through its workforce of over 9,000 employees. Since 1863, Solvay harnesses the power of chemistry to create innovative, sustainable solutions that answer the world's most essential needs such as purifying the air we breathe and the water we drink, preserving our food supplies, protecting our health and well-being, creating eco-friendly clothing, making the tires of our cars more sustainable and cleaning and protecting our homes. Solvay's unwavering commitment drives the transition to a carbon-neutral future by 2050, underscoring its dedication to sustainability and a fair and just transition. As a world-leading company with €4.9 billion in net sales in 2023, Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels and Parisor follow Solvayon Linkedin.



Attachments