Montag, 14.10.2024
Größtes Gold-Investment 2024? NexGold Mining - Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
ACCESSWIRE
14.10.2024 18:02 Uhr
Parallel Sponsors 'Us Against Them BBQ' Supporting Texas Tech Huckabee College of Architecture

Austin-based real estate firm celebrates industry camaraderie and community engagement ahead of Lubbock development.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2024 / Parallel, an Austin-based real estate development firm, proudly sponsored the 'Us Against Them BBQ' hosted by THR3E Design, in support of the Texas Tech Huckabee College of Architecture.

Parallel Team with Rogers-O'Brien Construction BBQ Team

The event brought together industry professionals and local supporters for an afternoon of connection and celebration while giving back to the local community. Parallel is excited to be part of this positive momentum, as the firm prepares to break ground on a development in Lubbock, Texas, later this year.

Parallel looks forward to the impact fundraisers like this will have on Texas Tech University. With their new community entering the space, Parallel remains committed to fostering strong ties with the Red Raider community.

Contact Information:

Katie-Claire Highsmith
Marketing and Operations Manager
khighsmith@parallel-co.com
(737) 279-7628

SOURCE: Parallel

