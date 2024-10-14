Anzeige
Montag, 14.10.2024
Größtes Gold-Investment 2024? NexGold Mining - Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
WKN: 853292 | ISIN: FR0000121014 | Ticker-Symbol: MOH
Tradegate
14.10.24
18:50 Uhr
639,80 Euro
-12,70
-1,95 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
LVMH MOET HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LVMH MOET HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
639,20639,8018:50
0,0000,00018:50
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ACCOR
ACCOR SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACCOR SA40,800+0,82 %
CARREFOUR SA14,855-1,33 %
LIDL--
LVMH MOET HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE639,80-1,95 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.