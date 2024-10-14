OP Corporate Bank plc: Inside information, positive profit warning: OP Financial Group estimates that its operating profit for 2024 will be higher than that of 2023

OP Financial Group

Inside information

Stock exchange release, 14 October 2024 at 16:30 EEST

Inside information, positive profit warning: OP Financial Group estimates that its operating profit for 2024 will be higher than that of 2023

In its stock exchange release of 15 August 2024, OP Financial Group estimated that its operating profit would be at the same level as that of 2023.

In 2023, OP Financial Group's operating profit was EUR 2,050 million.

OP Financial Group now estimates that its operating profit for 2024 will be higher than its operating profit for 2023.

In particular, this estimate is based on better-than-expected developments in income from investment activities and impairment loss on receivables.

OP Financial Group's earnings performance is currently affected by uncertainties. The most significant uncertainties affecting its earning performance in late 2024 concern developments in the business environment, changes in the interest rate and investment environment, and developments in impairment loss on receivables.

OP Financial Group's Interim Report for 1 January-30 September 2024 will be published on 31 October 2024.

OP Cooperative

OP Corporate Bank plc

