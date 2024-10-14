Anzeige
Montag, 14.10.2024
WKN: A3KNRR | ISIN: XS2322253944 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
14.10.24
09:23 Uhr
85,78 Euro
+0,10
+0,12 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
OP YRITYSPANKKI OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OP YRITYSPANKKI OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.10.2024 15:36 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OP Corporate Bank plc: Inside information, positive profit warning: OP Financial Group estimates that its operating profit for 2024 will be higher than that of 2023

OP Financial Group
Inside information
Stock exchange release, 14 October 2024 at 16:30 EEST

Inside information, positive profit warning: OP Financial Group estimates that its operating profit for 2024 will be higher than that of 2023

In its stock exchange release of 15 August 2024, OP Financial Group estimated that its operating profit would be at the same level as that of 2023.

In 2023, OP Financial Group's operating profit was EUR 2,050 million.

OP Financial Group now estimates that its operating profit for 2024 will be higher than its operating profit for 2023.

In particular, this estimate is based on better-than-expected developments in income from investment activities and impairment loss on receivables.

OP Financial Group's earnings performance is currently affected by uncertainties. The most significant uncertainties affecting its earning performance in late 2024 concern developments in the business environment, changes in the interest rate and investment environment, and developments in impairment loss on receivables.

OP Financial Group's Interim Report for 1 January-30 September 2024 will be published on 31 October 2024.

OP Cooperative
OP Corporate Bank plc

Additional information:
OP Financial Group's Investor Relations, IR@op.fi

Media enquiries:
OP Financial Group's Corporate Communications, tel. +358 10 252 8719, viestinta@op.fi

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Euronext Dublin (Irish Stock Exchange)
LSE London Stock Exchange
Major media
op.fi

OP Financial Group is Finland's largest financial services group, with more than two million owner-customers and over 14,000 employees. We provide a comprehensive range of banking and insurance services for personal and corporate customers. OP Financial Group consists of OP cooperative banks, its central cooperative OP Cooperative, and the latter's subsidiaries and affiliates. Our mission is to promote the sustainable prosperity, security and wellbeing of our owner-customers and operating region. Together with our owner-customers, we have been building Finnish society and a sustainable future for 120 years now. www.op.fi


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
