Montag, 14.10.2024
Größtes Gold-Investment 2024? NexGold Mining - Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
14.10.2024 17:48 Uhr
VINCI awarded a railway upgrade contract in Australia

Nanterre, 14 October 2024

VINCI awarded a railway upgrade contract in Australia

  • Upgrade of a section of the North Coast Line, in the north of Brisbane in Queensland
  • Contract worth €432 million (A$695 million)

Seymour Whyte, a subsidiary of VINCI Construction in Australia has awarded - in a 50-50% joint venture with John Holland - the contract to upgrade a section of railway located between Beerburrum and Nambour, in the south-east of Queensland.

The works, worth 432 million euros (695 million Australian dollars), will start in 2025 for two years. They include the duplication of tracks, the straightening of rails, an upgraded park 'n' ride facility and signalling systems. In addition, several viaducts will be built and renovated.

This project is the first phase in the renovation of the North Coast Line on behalf of the Department of Transport and Main Roads. This renovated and modernised line will increase traffic and optimise travel for passengers and freight in a fast-growing region.

In 2023, the joint venture had already been appointed to undertake the preparatory phase which included design development and stakeholder engagement, geotechnical investigation works as well as environmental and cultural heritage planning and approvals.

About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing 280,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
