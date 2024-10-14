Anzeige
WKN: 850386 | ISIN: CA0636711016 | Ticker-Symbol: BZZ
Tradegate
14.10.24
18:22 Uhr
85,30 Euro
+0,52
+0,61 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
ACCESSWIRE
14.10.2024
105 Leser
AEG and Bank of Montreal Sponsor 2024 LA Sports & Entertainment Supplier Diversity Summit Hosted by Office of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2024 / AEG, the world's leading sports and entertainment company, and Bank of Montreal sponsored the inaugural LA Sports & Entertainment Supplier Diversity Summit hosted by the Office of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on October 10, 2024.

The event, which was held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, provided diverse business owners in Los Angeles with the support and resources they need to tap into several major sporting events that will take place in Los Angeles over the next five years including the 2026 FIFA World Cup, 2027 Super Bowl, and 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Summit provided business owners with networking opportunities, resources, and procurement guidance to help them compete for contracts, ensuring they benefit from these significant events.

"AEG is proud to sponsor this summit that is not only important to Los Angeles and the numerous sporting events coming to our city, but it is also vital for the hundreds of local and diverse businesses that will find new opportunities to create economic growth while providing training and jobs to an ever-expanding local workforce," said Scott Bosarge, Senior Vice President, Business Services AEG. "With everyone's support, together we can grow small businesses throughout the region, strengthen our supplier base, increase our competitive edge in the global economy and drive positive change throughout our city."

In addition, the event featured panels of experts, including from AEG, LA28 and the Los Angeles Sports and Entertainment Commission, so that attendees can hear directly from sports and entertainment executives, as well as a fireside chat between Mayor Bass and actress, producer, and founder of The Honest Company, Jessica Alba, who is also a member of LA28 Board of Directors.

"L.A. is home to the world's best professional sports teams and many entertainment venues and attractions," said Mayor Bass. "I want to make sure City Hall is helping our small and local businesses access opportunities that these economic drivers present and are supported as we gear up for major sporting events like the FIFA World Cup in 2026 and the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games which will generate billions of dollars in economic impact here in our region. L.A. businesses should benefit from the major upcoming events that L.A. will host, so this Summit is part of our focused effort to help prepare them to tap into these exciting opportunities."

To learn more about the summit, please click here.

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT's host Kevin Frazier moderated a panel that featured Tom Braun, LA Galaxy President, Kelly Cheeseman, LA Kings Chief Operating Officer, and Tom Andrus, AXS President (North America).

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
